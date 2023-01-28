How do we educate the RV consumer about towing capacity?

Dear Dave,

I would hope, with camping season coming up, that current and future RV owners would and should understand better what they are already towing or about to.

I bring this up because we know that RV dealers just want to sell RVs. The car dealerships are pretty much the same way.

I blame the consumer for not doing a thorough search about the art of RVing.

I met someone while camping last summer with a ‘20 Highlander with a supposed towing capacity of 5,000 pounds and without a trailer package. Of course, the salesperson said it would be fine. When I asked him what about just the dry weight of the trailer, he said that it was about 4,500 pounds. Again, the RV sales guy told him that he would be fine.

I also blame the consumer

As mentioned, I also blame the consumer. I briefly tried to explain the differences in regard to weights. We just changed the subject!

My question is: How does all of the deceiving of the public stop? My wife and I started RVing last year. I had never done so much searching for answers in regards to both vehicles in which I wanted to be safe. My truck salesman tried to BS me. It didn’t work. My truck is rated for 11,400 lbs. but he told me 12,400. I am responsible for around 7,200 pounds. The RV guy actually figured that I did my homework about the TT we wanted.

If you have a way to get info out to the general public about the scams, it would be wonderful.

Thank you for “listening” to me. —Bob

Dear Bob,

For years there was no education or information about towing capacity or even how much a unit weighed sitting on the lot. I worked with a gentleman named John Anderson who was a retired Navy pilot that started “Weigh We Go” back in the early 1990s. He had a fifth wheel and was blowing tires like crazy. So after several sets, he got one of the major tire companies involved and when they actually weighed his rig, it was a thousand pounds over Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). It was already overloaded when all his cargo was taken out! Back then, there was no weight sticker or information about what you could put inside the rig.

Weigh We Go

So, John started Weigh We Go and collected weight information for Michelin, Goodyear, Firestone, and the Tire and Rim Association. He found that more than 75% of the rigs he weighed were over either the GVWR or the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR). Needless to say, the RV manufacturers and dealers did not take kindly to the “facts,” as it gave tire manufacturers ammunition to get weight stickers mandatory on all RVs. These stickers provide the weight of the rig as it sits with no water, LP, or cargo—known as the dry weight.

The cargo weight is what an owner can put in for clothing, food and accessories. It includes any water, which is 8.34 lbs. per gallon, or LP, which is 4.2 lbs. per gallon. In the case of a motorized vehicle, it also includes the weight of passengers, as they will be in the unit while it goes down the road.

Towing capacity

The weight information is important to stay within safety towing capacities for trucks, SUVs and cars pulling a trailer. Towing capacity can be obtained from a variety of sources such as the Towing Guide published each year by Trailer Life and now Good Sam, or the vehicle manufacturer’s towing guide. Some manufacturers list the towing capacities in the owner’s guide, like my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

It is a little confusing for some owners as they need to know the cab configuration, engine size, axle ratio, and other information to get the exact towing capacity. Mine is 11,300 lbs., and, according to the RV Safety and Education Foundation, you should reduce it by 10%. You do not want to be at maximum capacity trying to stop in the mountains, hot weather, or rainy conditions. You also do not want to be at maximum weight trying to go up a 6% grade.

I have worked hundreds of RV shows and provided information on towing capacity in my RV Buyer’s Seminar, Towing Truck and Trailer, and RV Driving Schools. As you stated, I am amazed at how little people pay attention to their weights. Mostly because the average person believes there is a governing body that would not allow units to be built close to GVWR or be too heavy for a truck. But, as you stated, that is not the case.

We are seeing more RV dealers that are carrying a line of used trucks or partnering with a truck dealer to make sure their customers are matching truck towing capacity to the weight of the trailer. As you indicated, the truck dealership typically will advise it can handle anything, as they are not the ones you, the owner, comes back to when there is an issue!

More dealers are educating owners

And I see more dealers educating owners during the purchase to match the trailer weight to the truck towing capacity if they already have a truck. However, you will always find some that are just trying to “push tin,” as we call it, and will tell you everything is fine. The more you can educate yourself with the facts, the easier it is to identify those people and stay away from them. After all, if they are not providing correct information on the towing capacity or weight rating, what else are they falsifying?

It is important to do the homework and find the facts because you will always be able to find someone that will tell you it’s okay. That’s what makes it difficult for the sales professionals that are trying to help you get the right fit, as the information can be a little hidden.

What if there’s no weight sticker?

What if you are looking to purchase used and there is no sticker? I suggest to everyone in my seminars that even if you do have a weight sticker, after you get the unit ready to hit the road, go weigh it at a CAT Scale. These are at any Pilot Flying J and other truck stops. For $10 you can get the weight of the trailer and the weight on the back axle.

It is also a good idea to have the rig weighed by individual wheel positions as your unit might be heavier on one side versus the other. This is not uncommon. The Recreation Vehicle Safety Education Foundation (RVSEF) has found more than 40% have this issue on larger trailers and motorized RVs. Visit RVSEF to see where the weighing teams are going to be throughout the year.

How do RVers learn about weight ratings and towing capacity?

So, how do we educate the public about towing capacities when the information is hard to find and/or sometimes confusing? Face it, most of the time owners don’t want to hear the facts, they just want to jump in the tow vehicle and drive!

It started with the weight stickers, which require potential owners to do some math! What?! I don’t want to do any math! Then it requires an education effort by someone in the industry. I can tell you it is not the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), as they want to paint a pretty picture of us adults sitting in a tropical RV park “garden” sipping wine. When we approached them to partner with the RV Repair Club several years ago, they just kept saying, “RVs don’t leak and they don’t break down!” They obviously have never RVed before. And it won’t be the forums, because you will find just as many owners out there that are pulling rigs way over their GVWR and also claim to never have had an issue.

It has to be us, the small handful of seminar presenters, professional dealers and salespersons, and even owners, as well as RVtravel.com, that keep spreading the information—which sometimes seems overwhelming. It’s like eating an elephant, as they say… one small bite at a time.

