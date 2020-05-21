Can’t hold your water? Bladder tanks tote it to your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

So you’ve finally found the perfect boondock spot – but wait! Now you have to move the rig because you’ve run out of water. You could run back and forth with a five-gallon container, but what a waste of time – and what a mess filling the tank.

A clever carrier allows you to bring back 45 gallons of water on the roof of the toad car, or the tow vehicle. It’s a big PVC bag that rests on the roof, and at that height, allows you to refill the rig tank with gravity. Camping World carries these puppies for less than $115 SRP. Maybe they’re really popular, because toward the end of May 2020, these were listed as “backordered” on the company website.

But have no fear, you can get an even BIGGER BLADDER (who wouldn’t want that?) on Amazon. This one totes a 60-gallon load, and costs $160 – with free shipping to Prime members. It claims to be “BPA free.”

Mind you, you won’t want to zip down the highway with a loaded water bladder on your roof, but if you’re somewhere encamped and water is available without having to be in the range of the local mounties, you may have a winner. Another caveat? If you do any serious incline climbing, you could slide this off the roof. One way around that would be to simply carry the loaded bag in the bottom of your pickup bed, or fold down the seats in your SUV and carry it in back. You’d need to use a 12-volt RV water pump to transfer the fluid, but it could do the trick for many.

We met another RVer who “went the cheap route.” He went to Walmart and bought a double-bed-sized air bed and used it to tote his water. We can’t recommend it, as his wasn’t built to meet potable water specs, but he said he simply used bleach water to rinse the bed out first, then toted his water in it. Takes all kinds.

##RVT949