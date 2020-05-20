RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Issue 1344

Today’s thought

“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pick A Strawberry Day!

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Improve your RV air conditioner’s efficiency

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

You can improve your RV air conditioner’s efficiency by keeping the filters clean. You can wash the filters in warm soapy water, rinse thoroughly and allow time for them to dry before reinstalling. Another option is to clean the filters using a small hand-held vacuum cleaner. I recommend you keep a new set of filters on hand in the event the old filters have seen better days.

Make your RV life better – with a scissor jack adapter tool!

Here’s an article from Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, which he wrote while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. This handy tool will simplify and speed up setting the scissor jacks. You’ll appreciate this especially in the rain, or when you are putting them back up when it’s raining and muddy with pine needles sticking to everything. Learn more.

Reader poll

Out of these options, which is your favorite cuisine?

Please tell us here (and try not to drool).

Readers tell us

When RVing, how often do you mail a postcard? Find out what fellow RVers said, and get some fun postcard-sending ideas here.

Quick Tip

“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit-brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

Don’t like guns? Alternatives for self-protection

Do you want to feel protected while camping but you shun guns? There are alternatives that will help you in the event you find yourself under assault, either by an animal, or a human being acting like an animal. Learn more.

Random RV Thought

Keep the things that inspire you most (books, memorabilia, photos, etc.) on your nightstand or in a place where you’ll see them often. It’s good to be surrounded by things that make you feel good and inspire you.

Website of the day

RV Etiquette Basics In A Post-Pandemic World

Many of these things you probably already know, but folks, we mean it when we say remind yourself of this stuff at least once a year. RV and campground etiquette is important, and this article from National Parks Traveler reminds you why.

Trivia

Want to go back to school? At Cornell University, you can get a degree in “Viticulture and Enology (aka, the cultivation of grapes and the science of winemaking). Wine us up!

*A blue whale’s heart weighs how much?

A.) 250lbs

B.) 400lbs

C.) 600lbs

We told you the answer yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Attached is a picture of our dog ‘Shisha.’ She is an 8-year old Shih Tzu that perfectly complements our lifestyle, long sedentary periods with brief bursts of energy and excitement.” — South Dakota Sinclairs

Leave here with a laugh

I have so many problems that if a new one comes along today, it will be at least two weeks before I can worry about it. —Thanks to Pete D.!

