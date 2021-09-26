Cargo ships can’t unload, so keep waiting for that new RV or its parts for repairs

We are now nearly 18 months since the unofficial start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it looks like we are still a very long way from reattaching all of the links in the long, broken supply chain.
Last week, the queue of container ships waiting to enter the harbors in Los Angeles and Long Beach hit an all-time high of 65 huge vessels. The real killer is that they will have to wait out there, within sight of shore, an average of nearly nine days before they are allowed to off-load their precious cargo.
That means you’ve still got a long wait in store for that missing RV toilet flush pedal, air conditioner fan, or whatever else you need to keep your rig rolling for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.
Transit times have increased by 30 days
Here’s an even more daunting statistic. The average transit time for a container ship between China and the U.S. is now 71 days. Just two years ago, in pre-pandemic 2019, the trip took an average of 40 days.
The California ports hold the distinction of being the busiest ports in America, being the gateway for all of those Asian imports we apparently must have to build or repair an RV.
The crux of the problem is that the ports have a labor shortage. There simply aren’t enough trained workers to unload the ships in a timely manner. Plus, once a ship is unloaded, there usually aren’t enough available trucks and drivers to haul it away. (Hint: It might not be too early to get started on your Christmas shopping if your gifts are coming from Asia.)
How are RV manufacturers faring?
The “Big Three” RV manufacturers (Forest River, THOR Industries and Winnebago) are all still reporting huge backlogs of unfulfilled orders, and RV dealers continue to loudly complain of low lot inventories and parts shortages.
It isn’t much different in the motorsports industry, which is also suffering from low dealer inventories of motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. As one motorcycle dealer recently commented, “You can build 99 percent of a motorcycle, but if you’re missing the two bolts that keep the handlebars on, you really can’t ship it out.”
We know that there are an awful lot of our readers out there who are waiting less and less patiently to receive either a brand-new rig or just get the replacement parts they need to keep their beloved RV rolling. We also know it can’t be easy for dealers or repair shops, either, as they face unprecedented supply chain challenges.
What’s your experience been?
Let us know in the comments below what your RV purchase experience has been like since the supply chain broke in the spring of 2020.
I’ve been waiting since August for the upper ball joint on my rig. First date was 9/17, now it is a maybe on late October or early November. We’ll see. Thank the Lord we have a place to stay but it could be worse!
Well, there are alternate sources for parts such as Amazon, eTrailer, etc… that gets shipped right to your door via USPS or delivery drivers.
It’s not just parts. We ordered, and paid for, a new dining room set last December. Still no sign of our furniture. The company has offered a refund but there isn’t a comparable set available any longer at twice the price. If it is in stock or made in the USA the prices have more than doubled in the last year. And when I asked about the possibility of getting a floor model I was told “We don’t sell floor models because our stores would be empty and we wouldn’t have anything to sell.” Update…you don’t have anything to sell now!
Bought a new rv in May 2021. Awning broke in June. Had to wait until end of July to get appointment at dealer cause they are short handed. Now have to wait for new awning parts till Nov or December or more for parts to arrive.
I have a 2008 Foretravel Nimbus
(40′ Diesel Pusher with lifting tag axle) in better than showroom condition. (Fully Upgraded throughout)
Is this the right time to sell to a high end buyer? We both could be very happy campers.
Thank you in advance for your advice,
John
John, you might just “put it out there” (online) with a for sale sign and see what kind of results you get! If good, then put it with a registered dealer (off-line OR online) and sell it!
Just my two cents!
Very interesting 65 huge vessels waiting to get off loaded at California ports waiting as long as nine (9) days. Since the wait is nine (9) days they should set their sites on the East Coast especially The Port of Baltimore where I am one (1) of the forty (40) technicians that maintain the eleven (11) soon to be fifteen (15) super post Panamax ship to shore cranes and twenty two (22) RTG’s that get the trucks in and out by record numbers. Our docks could use those container ships so we can get more vessel orders. Not to mention ALL those items and parts you are waiting for will get the destination A LOT faster since Baltimore is further inland with interstate 95, 695, 70 CSX all within 10 minutes most right next or in the Port. Ports America Chesapeake Bayard Hogans will gladly assist directing shipping line to one of our four (4) Berths. We are no where near the size of West Coast ports but we make that up in time, the vessel turnaround time at the Baltimore Port is counted by hours
What a great idea! All those months roving out in the ocean could be used to get over to another port. Surely you aren’t the first to bring this up? Probably some political reason not to unload effeciently
Called a lot of places to get an 22.5 8 lug rim for our tiffin class A Junk yard said they don’t have it either. Crack in the rim and weld keeps splitting more . Now what do we do now??
Pogo said it best “We have met the enemy and he is us”. As long as we continue to only look for the cheapest we get what we deserve. As long as our officials make it easier for a company to ship jobs out of the country we get what we deserve. As long as the rules allow a product to be labeled made in America when it contains foreign items in it without disclosing that fact we are the problem.
We need to stop blaming this administration or that administration and start looking at ourselves. WE DID THIS. Our cars, TV’s, and yes, our RV’s might be assembled in the US, but it is out of parts made somewhere else. Why? Because we truly don’t want to pay the price for something 100% made in the US. How many of us can say they don’t shop at Walmart, Sam’s, Costco or Amazon? Our second problem is our workforce. We live in a “what’s in it for me” society and I have been watching it become this way for 30 years. Why would anyone want a job that was physically hard, outside in the weather or inside in a hot, dirty environment, when they can sit in a cushy air conditioned office looking at a computer all day? Think about this…there are countries in Asia that can manufacture all these parts in hot, dirty factories, and get them all loaded, outside in all kinds of weather, onto these ships and get them over here, but we can’t get them unloaded when they get here. Why is that?
I frequent a couple RV boards. Time and time again all I hear is people saying this product is “overpriced” or “you’re paying for a name.” Often it’s about generators, It’s always some conspiracy, it’s never about quality. People simply do not want to pay for quality. I’ve seen this my entire life.
I’d rather pay more for quality parts that work on an RV than the cheap junk they’re using.
The labor shortage has hit the RV manufacturers and dealer service departments too.
It’s a little surprising US companies have not stepped up to build the necessary parts. I was surprised when a new Ford F-350, ordered in February, showed up at the dealer. Even more surprising was the trailer customer installable camera and TPMS kit, all part boxes showed Made In USA.
Ordered awning motor in Feb and received it in July, and it cost WAY too much.
Off topic, I’m really tired of people blaming their representatives for overseas manufacturing. They don’t make decisions where a company will build products (thank goodness), those decisions are made by owners and corporations looking for maximum profits. Stop blaming lawmakers for problems big businesses create. Lord knows we have plenty of other things to blame on lawmakers.
Stop and think for a moment, Who makes the tax laws that drive many manufacturers to move their plants overseas?
But they are the problem. They make the tax laws which allow the profit shift without paying US taxes. They allow the import of products through tariff laws that undercut on shore products.
Stop blaming lawmakers…are you serious? Who do you think gave us NAFTA?
NAFTA is not your problem, look a little further west toward China.
Thinking people have been warning of situations like this for decades. US dependence upon offshore production (less delicately known as “slave/cheap labor”), is the reason for this bottleneck. Whether it be a pandemic, economic, social, or other diplomatic conflict, or a “hot war”, relying on manufacturing outside the United States puts the entire USA at risk of coming to a standstill whenever the “wind”, either literally or figuratively, blows in the wrong direction.
I’ve said for decades that there is no constitutional right to cheap imported products, whether it be for RV’s or anything else. If the USA is to survive without potential upheaval/turmoil caused by shortages of what we need, Americans must learn to accept reasonable prices for products made right here in the good ol’ USA.
The “Just In Time” inventory models most companies adopted over the past 20+ years, has greatly contributed to the spike in shortages and long recovery times.
For me not only are parts and products on backorder, order fulfillment on in-stock items and shipping times have doubled. Reminds me of when I was a kid in the 60’s and 70’s and you ordered out of a catalog by mail. We have also experienced businesses that we have ordered from in the past closing their facilities due to the inability to wait for their inventory. COVID fears, labor shortages, untrained workforce in skilled labor areas, higher costs of fuel and raw materials, green energy mandates, antiquated infrastructure, and poor government response have all come together to create a mess that will take a long time to unravel.
My question is why aren’t there enough employees to unload? Is unloading the root cause of the problem and why? Good article but thin on reasoning.
The lack of workers here seems to be the problem at our ports. The old guys when the ****** Flu hit retired but the problem is a lack of young workers wanting to take their jobs.The towns I’ve traveled through have help wanted signs in about every other business with no takers even though they start out at $15.00 an hour.
$15.00 per hour is a joke. Think if you have to make a car or house payment and then food if you have kids it’s impossible America needs to pay $30 a hour.
That $15 was good money 40 years ago. Could you make it on $15 a hour today
Oh please I make 12.00 an hour still pay my modest house note and have a paid for van. I am not rich but I can make ends meet. People could not keep a business open paying 30.00 an hour!
The crux of the problem is not labor shortages, that is one of the results as is off shore manufacturing. Come on people wake up. Y’all darn well know that, past and present, our government representatives that have and continue to be voted in ARE THE PROBLEM. Yet they continue to be re-elected, they continue to fail us and we continue to fail our current and future future generations. So the actual crux of the problem is us, the voters. Supposedly we can change it LOL.
I have a 20 year old Southwind without anything fancy and I haven’t needed a thing even though I traveled all summer in it.
Same for my ’08 Winnebago.
The current administration is lacking any intelligence. We have many qualified military personnel that could be activated to not only work the cranes at the ports but also have the ability to drive tractor trailers and deliver those products. If america was truly at the top of their list there are many ways to help solve this crisis . And yes this proves we are hostage to foreign products. They can at will control us and people and politicians should wake up.
That would be an excellent idea… except for one big problem.. UNIONS. The moment the call went out to have the military help would bring down all the union bosses. They would threaten to strike or actually strike to prevent anyone from “taking” their jobs. In some cases they have exclusive rights to the docks and can prevent others from even stepping foot on them.