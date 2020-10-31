Spooktacular casino camping, October 31, 2020

Updated weekly

Happy Halloween!

This week our RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends had some great advice and also a few warnings about casino camping and gambling to pass along.

Montgomery B. had this warning about casino gambling: “Remember, it’s always about the money, and the house always wins.” Editor’s note: Now if my husband would only believe that!

A rave review of Seven Feathers Casino

Seven Feathers Casino in Oregon is mentioned so often we just had to post these two comments. Robyn G. had a glowing recommendation: “We love going to Seven Feathers Casino in Southern Oregon! When traveling on I-5 – headed south for the winter or returning home to WA – it is a must stop! Although it is a 6-hour drive from our home, we often go there just to spend a week or so too!

You can boondock in their parking lot or stay in their small water/electric-only lot, but we prefer staying in their beautiful RV Resort! They have a great process for getting you checked in and guiding you to your pull-thru or back-in site. It is one of the best designed and laid out parks we’ve stayed in! Each site has full hookups, a well-maintained grassy area and picnic table. They also have an indoor pool and hot tub, a workout room and club meeting room, as well as several individual bath/shower rooms and laundry facilities in multiple locations. They have covered picnic table/grill areas and a group fire pit. All of that with great scenery (tree-covered hills all around and a creek running through the park, too).

They offer free shuttle service to the casino and truck stop …or anywhere else you need to go in the area. Sometimes when we go just to stay there for a while, we don’t even bring our toad. They have shuttled us to the nearby golf course (clubs and all) and into Canyonville for a little shopping.

Filling up our 40′ motorhome is a breeze thanks to their RV-only diesel lanes (RVs are welcome in the gas station area, too) – and, of course, the discount with our player’s card on fuel and our site is also appreciated.

The casino is quite nice and large, with lots of gaming tables and slot machines. The non-smoking area is good sized and even has a separate entrance and bar available. The multiple restaurants are great (good variety of choices).

I didn’t even mention the great player club perks …. we often have 4 or more free RV night stays!! Can you tell it’s a favorite for us??!!”

Janet M. is a big fan too: “We have found the Seven Feathers RV Resort in southern Oregon to be one of the finest we have enjoyed. It feels like an upscale resort destination. Not only do they have large, attractive sites, but they also have a clubhouse with indoor heated pool and hot tub, a fitness center, a gathering area with full kitchen, and laundry. The park is within walking distance to their gas station/convenience store for RV and other supplies. Shuttle service to/from the casino is another great amenity.”

Seven Feathers Casino is located at 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, OR 97417 Editors note: Seven Feathers Hotel and Casino Resort has a $2 buffet senior discount (pre-Covid), 119-site RV park and golf course. Free parking lot RV parking has a 5-day stay limit.

Casinos in Canada, eh?

Even if COVID is keeping us from crossing the Canadian border right now, Little L. has this to say about casino camping in Canada: “We have stayed in a number of casino lots, always after asking permission and direction as to where they’d like us to park. We aren’t gamblers but always go inside and spend some time, either walking around and having something to drink or else eating from their restaurant….to somewhat repay their kindness. Twice we were the only vehicles overnighting but never have had any issues with feeling safe. Our experience has been limited to Canada, specifically Ontario (4 times) and New Brunswick (2 times). We have found that the buffets, pre-COVID, have been an excellent value.”

Now, let’s hear some more of our readers’ favorites…

Dennis S. told us about a great find last week. He wrote, “Downstream Casino, in Quapaw, OK. We stayed there overnight for free with their free players’ card. There were water and electric hookups. A bit noisy as trucks kept coming and going all night.” Wow, water and electric free with a player’s card. That really is spooktacular! Editors note: Downstream Casino Resort is located at 69300 East Née Road, Quapaw, Oklahoma. The parking lot has 70 water and electric sites and a central dump station.

Genevieve A. recommends: “The 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim, Washington, offers RV stays for up to 3 nights! We stayed 2 nights over the 4th of July this year. It was a very last-minute decision when we had some work done on our fridge. They have several spaces with 50-amp electric and water. It was a delightful couple of days with a beautiful walking trail. They even gave us a few dollars to gamble and we left with a couple of dollars in our pocket!!”

7 Cedars Casino is located at 270756 Highway 101, Sequim, Washington. They also have free overnight RV parking. Check in at casino cage first.

Next week we are going to explore casino camping in Arizona. Please send your comments on ones you have liked in Arizona as well as others across the nation.

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

Join our Facebook Group Casino Camping for more casino information. Post your favorite spots too.

