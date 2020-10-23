Casino RV camping is “the way to go!”

Updated weekly

Before we jump into things we have an update for you…. A few weeks ago we mentioned WinStar Casino in Thackerville, OK, as one of our reader’s favorites casino camping spots. Ralph P. shared updated information with us this week about it. He wrote, “Quick update for the RV Park at WinStar Casino in Thackerville, OK. The shuttles are not running at this time. They are about 50% full. If you are searching for it online the park is named ‘Funtown RV Park at WinStar Casinos’.” Thanks, Ralph!

This week our readers and Facebook group members had some wishes, great experiences and casino camping spots to pass along. James J. expressed, “I want to try it!” and Beverly S. wrote, “We are newbies and interested in all the RVing tips we can get.” Well, this is the place for you, Beverly!

Brenda O. wrote about her success story: “We had stayed only once in a casino campground (not the parking lot); $10 or something to park there and enjoy their security. Just a parking lot. Last week we tried again at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, and wow! One of the best laid out campgrounds we have been in! It was gate coded, near conveniences, clean individual bathroom/shower, morning garbage pickup, a laundry, golf course, and even a free breakfast. Even had a ferry to bring folks from Kentucky across the Ohio River (although caution: weather, fog, changing hours did not make it very dependable).”

Then there are the seasoned casino campers…

Looks like Wes W. is suffering from a lack of casino camping! “Moved from Michigan to central Florida last year. Going through casino withdrawal. Spent years overnighting (or more) many times at most of the 26 casinos back up in MI. Casinos are our preferred places to stay when traveling in our RV. On our last six-week trip out West, we spent half or more of our nights at casinos. As you can probably guess, not only do we like staying at them but have been known to partake in a ‘little’ wagering.”

Phyllis A says, “Last year on the way to visit family in California going down I-5 we ‘overnighted’ at casinos. The ones we found were dry camping spots, we didn’t want or need a hookup or any other resort amenities. It was free with a players club card. Casino camping is the only way to go when traveling through.” Editor’s note: There are many casinos that do not require a player’s card but remember to always contact the casino about overnight parking.

Facebook user Juliene Jones Holmes commented, “We are snowbirds who travel south in January, then back in March. Saying that, we stay in casinos while traveling – so easy! Dinner and a show!” She has a point…

Now, let’s hear some readers’ favorites…

Ralph P. recommends Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. He says, “Another casino RV park we like is at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Beautiful paved sites plus an on-site self-service RV wash.” Editor’s note: Free overnight parking is also allowed at the casino.

Robert S’s favorite is, “The Don Laughlin’s Riverside Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, NV, [which] allows overnight camping, no hookups, but also has a large RV park connected to the casino.” Editor’s note: The RV park has 740 sites and invites RV guests to use the hotel amenities.

David H. mentioned Riverside Casino too. “The Don Laughlin’s Riverside Casino RV Park in Laughlin, Nevada, is $109 for a week’s stay with full hookups.” He added: “Dancing Eagle Casino RV Park at exit 108 on I-40 in New Mexico is just $17 per night, full hookups. (They are closed at present because of COVID.)”

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

