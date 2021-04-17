Casino Camping: 3 more reader favorites worth checking out

With Nanci Dixon

This week our RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends had some great advice and shared some of their favorites for casino camping.

As states are easing restrictions, more and more casinos across the nation are opening up more of their services.

My husband and I were recently in Laughlin, Nevada, and stayed at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort RV Park. All of the facilities in the casino were open and masks were mandated; however, there was no, absolutely no, social distancing. On a weekday afternoon, the casino was packed.

The RV park is huge and there was no problem getting a site without reservations. Getting to our pull-through site in the RV park was the most unusual we had ever encountered. We had to find the opening for the site on the street behind the site and drive next to a parked RV to pull into ours. That meant the normal sitting area for chairs was actually the road. That took a few turn-arounds to figure out.

The RV park was fine for a one-night stay. It was $48, which seemed high for casino camping with no amenities. They did have a free parking lot across the street, but at 95 degrees and sunny, I insisted on hookups! After an evening of donating money to the casino, we moved on in the morning.

Now, let’s hear about some readers’ favorites for casino camping:

WINSTAR CASINO: FUN TOWN RV PARK

WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, is mentioned a lot by our readers as a favorite casino. It seems that WinStar and Seven Feathers in Oregon (reviewed in our last installment) are the top two casino RV parks of our readers.

Mitch D. writes, “We just returned from WinStar Casino RV Resort yesterday. It is a beautiful RV Park with a very friendly staff.”

Rosy D. says, “WinStar Casino in OK has a great RV campground. They offer full hookups, shuttle service from your site, and a nice pool. The large, nice casino also offers good concerts. It’s between Oklahoma City and Denton, TX, on I-35 and close to Arbuckle Mountains.”

Editors note: Due to COVID, concerts are on hold.

Like many casinos, if you’re thinking of staying overnight, it might be worth checking out their casino club. That’s what Lou D. did: “Got a free stay in the RV Park (very nice, paved, clean) a year ago. We joined the casino club and they gave us a few credits.”

Another reader, Bill. S., has a rave review to share: “If the RV campground is owned by the casino (like WinStar in Oklahoma) they will give you a free night if you register for free for their players’ club. WinStar is full hookups with hotel-quality showers, laundry and pool. Pay nights are about $40 during the week. If you happen to be a gambler, you can get your entire week comped.”

WinStar Fun Town offers a lot of amenities

WinStar Fun Town has 80-foot pull-throughs and 50-foot back-in sites with full hook-ups with 20/30/50 amp electric. If you are a first-time guest you’ll get one night complimentary when signing up for their Club Passport card.

They offer a swimming pool, basketball court, sand volleyball, walking trails, playground, WiFi and a clubhouse along with shuttle service to what they claim is the world’s biggest casino.

Primitive camping is available but RVs are not allowed. It is for car and tent campers. Note: the primitive area is not available at this time due to construction.

WinStar World Casino and Resort and Fun Town RV Park at WinStar are located at 777 Casino Ave, Thackerville, Oklahoma 73459. Phone: 866-946-7787

JACKSON RANCHERIA CASINO RESORT

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is located in Jackson, California, and had several favorable reviews from our readers.

Dennis L. wrote us and said, “A casino we like to stay at is Jackson Rancheria in Jackson, CA. They offer a very nice resort at around $50-$60 a night. There are around 100 sites, with both pull-thru and back-in. They give Good Sam discounts. Stay 10 nights and get one free. Discounts and coupons are offered when you check in for future stays, slot play and the convenience store (which serves up some very tasty fried chicken). Shuttle service from the resort is the best way to get to, and is recommended to get to, the casino. We have stayed here at Christmas for several years. They now charge a $25 non-refundable reservation fee.”

Scott G also mentioned Jackson Rancheria: “Our favorite casino RV park is Jackson Rancheria RV Park. It’s clean, modern and well maintained. Lots of grass and spacious sites so you’re not right on top of your neighbors. Nice amenities too.”

Jackson Rancheria has 100 full-hookup sites, both pull-through and back-in. Sites include 20/30/50 amp electric, cable, WiFi, heated pool and spas, clubhouse, outdoor movies, (pool, spas, clubhouse, movies are currently unavailable due to COVID restrictions), shuttle service, general store, pet park, laundry and propane. The sites are relatively spacious and separated by grass.

Rates are $60 Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday are $70 a night.

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is located at 11407 Dalton Road, Jackson, CA 95642. Phone: 209-223-8358

SKY CITY CASINO RV PARK

Another popular casino RV park is Sky City Casino Hotel in Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico.

Shannon O. writes, “We’ve stayed at Sky City along I-40 in New Mexico a number of times. The hubby was working at Los Alamos Lab. He got a three-day weekend every other week so I would take our camper to Sky City, set up, and when he got off of work Thursday afternoon he’d make the drive to Sky City. The restrooms were clean, the restaurant was good, and the people were friendly. We’d definitely stay there again if we needed a stopover.”

Manny adds that this is “a quiet and clean park, but with few amenities. No tables or dog area and, due to COVID, no clubhouse, showers, etc. They do provide a shuttle to the casino for showers or laundry if you need it. We camped in a motorhome.”

Sky City Casino RV Park is located at 7 Sky City Rd Drive, Acoma Pueblo, NM 87034. Phone: 888-759-2489

Stopping at a casino, or are you a casino camping newbie?

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information.

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information particularly for RVers.

Join our Facebook Group Casino Camping for more casino information. Post your favorite spots too.

Read the last installment of Casino Camping here.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!