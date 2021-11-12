Will a cat keep the mice out of my RV? Is it worth a try?

As the nights are dipping into the 40s here in the Arizona desert, creatures start looking for a warmer place to cozy up and spend the night. I just spent a couple of weeks getting rid of some crazy tiny ants. But now the guests sound like they are a little bigger.

The past couple of nights I kept waking up around 3:00 a.m. to strange noises. It took a while to figure it out – like those quiz shows that play a common sound and you are to guess what it is. I was guessing heater ductwork and food bags. I was wrong.

Mouse-y in the house-y!

My husband, Wayne, and I took turns getting up to bang on the drawers and the heater vent in hopes they would go away. We knew this had to stop – today – before they discovered all the wiring that is also under the cupboards.

Just last week a friend of mine in Tucson told a story of how a pack rat nested in the engine of her Sprinter Van, causing $2,000 worth of damage. So, I laid there for hours envisioning a pile of twigs inside the cubby space below my kitchen drawers. In my mind, it was a large rat since it was making such a ruckus.

Gotta go!

The first thing we did was pull out all the bottom drawers and unscrew the heater vent cover to have a peek. I was relieved that no nest had appeared, and no visible damage was present. There were a couple of very small droppings, so the story was now leaning towards field mice.

Then I started looking in all the drawers and found evidence of a little midnight snack.

The little critters have good taste. They got into bags of pecans and walnuts, grains, and were trying to get into Wayne’s microwave popcorn. He was not standing for that!

Now came the task of removing their food source. I have most of our dry food in jars or screw-top containers, but now it appears I need to put everything into sealed containers. The Ziploc brand seems to work best for me. Lids stay on even if they fly across the room when we are traveling (that’s another story).

I spent the morning cleaning drawers and cupboards, putting things without a chewed corner into what containers I had on hand. Drawers are all washed clean of any food source, and traps are set.

There really is no way to know where they came in, as they can squeeze through the smallest of holes. We suspect they came in around the slide (ours is one continuous 24-foot slide).

So now I sit here writing and waiting to hear that dreadful snap of the trap. Hopefully we can get some peaceful sleep tonight. Or maybe we need a cat…

