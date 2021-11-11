RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 11, 2021

Issue 1729

Today’s thought

“I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it’s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It’s probably the most important thing in a person.” ―Audrey Hepburn

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Veterans Day! Thank you for your service, Veterans!

On this day in history: 1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

A tribute to Veterans

This will bring a tear to your eye

As we do every year, in honor of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day in Canada and other Commonwealth nations, we submit this story by beloved World War II war correspondent Ernie Pyle. This is perhaps Ernie’s most famous story. If you have never read it, grab a tissue. If you’ve read it before, read it again. It’s eternally wonderful. Read it now.

Tip Article of the Day

We ran this back in May of this year but today is a good reminder to read or re-read it…

A Vet’s View: “Camping is therapeutic for military veterans”

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans.” That is the conclusion reached after many years of observing hundreds of my “brothers and sisters.” As a researcher specializing in handicapping conditions, I find that the benefits of veterans experiencing and sharing recreational activities with other veterans become therapeutic! Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Opus OP2 pop-up. As he reports, “While I can see this trailer appealing to outdoor adventure-oriented folks, the people I saw using it were doing so in a full hookup campground and had towed it there with an SUV.” Read about the advantages of this neat rig in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

All three of my RV’s drain valves are stuck. What’s the solution?

Dear Dave,

I am experiencing three frozen dump valves in the shut position. I think the tanks are empty, but the camper has not been used for two years. Is there a solution I can use to pour down the tanks to break up the sludge on the valves? All cables have some movement but I don’t want to cut out the valves. The 2018 camper is a four-season with insulation under it so I cannot see the valves. Help! —Pep

Read Dave’s response to Pep.

Why is Veterans Day always observed on November 11?

DON’T MISS Mike Sokol’s tribute to all veterans, including amazing stories of survival of his family members and friends, and what this all has to do with what we’re going through now, here. (And don’t miss all of the wonderful comments under his article. Please add your own, if you’d like to.)

Reader poll

Did you serve in the military?

Tell us here, Veterans.

Outdoorsy program offers prizes for veterans

Peer-to-peer rental giant Outdoorsy has teamed up with Thousand Trails and veteran-led content distributor We Are The Mighty to announce its “Votes for Vets” giveaway. Read more about how you can enter or nominate someone for this contest.

Quick Tip

Water your plants while away from home

Wanda and Bill spend a lot of time in their RV, doing service work as volunteers. Their efforts may keep them away from their home for up to a month – and leaving plants at home unattended can lead to disaster. Solution? Water globes for plants! “A large globe (or ball) on one end and a long stem to push into the plant. You fill with water and as the plant dries out the water will drain into the plant. They come in different sizes for different sized plants. So far, no loss of plants while we are gone.” And where did the genius of the idea come from? Wanda confesses, “My brother – who got tired of having to come water my plants once a week!”

This is so funny!

If we saw someone with this in their car’s or RV’s cigarette lighter, we’d want to be their friend – it’s hilarious! This “FIRE MISSILES” cigarette lighter cover fits into all 12-volt vehicle accessory lighter sockets. It’s just designed for show, but it’ll give anyone in your vehicle a good laugh. Learn more or order. (This would make a great gift for someone with a sense of humor!)

Website of the day

U.S. Military Campgrounds and RV Parks

All right, folks. Check this out. This site has compiled all (or just about all) military campgrounds and RV parks across the country. Keep this handy!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 86 percent say they pay off their credit card statements in full each month

• When camping, 24 percent of people like to be as far away as possible from other campers

• 30 percent own a propane fire pit

Recipe of the Day

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

by Kristin D. from Jacksonville, FL

If you love Philly cheesesteaks but are watching your carbs, this dinner will be perfect for you. The meat is super tender. Using your favorite steak seasoning gives the steak the right amount of flavor. Once baked, the peppers are cooked but a little crunchy. On top is ooey-gooey cheese. So good!

The veteran in your life would probably loooove this for dinner… Just sayin’. Get the recipe.

Trivia

Unlike water, you can’t sink in lava. That’s good news for you if you find yourself ever thrown atop a bubbling pit of lava. You’ll just be fried like an egg instead of swallowed whole. Lava’s density is higher than water and the human body.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Penny Pearl. A neighbor found her and looked for owners but never found them about eight months ago. We took her to find a home and she stayed with us! After all shots and heartworm treatment, she travels with us in the motorhome. We are in the Tampa area enjoying the dog parks and sun!” —Marilyn Hughes

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

(This one is so, SO groan-worthy, but it made us laugh. Come on… you know you laughed too! Tell it to the kids in the campground and they’ll be howling!)

How do you make a tissue dance?

You put a little boogie in it!

