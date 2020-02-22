The “Charlie Bit Me” boys 10 years later, and how much they earned

Can you believe that more than 10 years have gone by since the YouTube video “Charlie Bit Me” debuted … and then went viral? If you did not see the video, click here. It’s charming and funny. You’ll immediately know why it attracted millions of views right out of the gate.

The little boys have grown up now, and in this video recorded ten years after the original “Charlie Bit Me” video debuted, you’ll not only see the boys, but see them reenact some of their original lines. Plus, learn from their father what happened to the British family after the video took off. It may motivate you to get out your video camera and point it at your kids or grandkids and hope they do something funny.

And, get ready to learn the answer to the question that so many people have asked through the years: How much did the family earn from this video, which was simply planned as a message to be emailed to the boys’ godparents in the USA?

##RVT936