Travel News Alert

Seann Fox passed along this late-breaking travel news bulletin due to snowfall, icy road conditions and other serious weather. It suggests that anyone on the road today should be prepared by having these emergency items along:

• Shovel

• Blankets or sleeping bag

• Extra clothing including hat and gloves

• 24 hours’ worth of food

• De-Icer

• Rock Salt

• Flashlight with spare batteries

• Road Flares or Reflective Triangles

• Full gas Can

• First Aid Kit

• Booster cables

Seann took the warning to heart, but said he looked like an idiot on the bus this morning.

