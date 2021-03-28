Chevy Silverado fans rejoice: More power on the horizon

By James Raia

For RVers fond of Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, a new powerful option will soon be available. Callaway Cars has unveiled a 602 horsepower “Signature Edition” package for 6.2-liter V-8-powered Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country 1500 models dating from 2019 to current models.

The new edition is highlighted by the company’s “GenThree” (Eaton TVS R2650) supercharger and “Triple Cooled” intercooler.

The blower, its high-flow air-intake system, and other supporting hard parts add 165 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque to the truck’s stock 6.2-liter option. It also receives appearance enhancements such as carbon fiber valve covers, Callaway badges and a build-number plaque.

Callaway’s Signature Edition Chevy Silverados receive exterior quad-tip exhaust systems, exterior badges, carbon fiber grilles, and Satin Black or Anthracite 20- or 22-inch aluminum wheels.

Alcantara horn cover with debossed logos, hard-anodized aluminum door sill panels, and billet accelerator and brake pedals are featured in the cabin.

Callaway reports its Signature Edition trucks are 50-state legal. They’re covered by the company’s three-year, 36,000-mile limited coverage, which supplements a truck’s factory bumper-to-bumper coverage. An optional five-year/60,000-mile Powertrain Service Contract is also available.

How to order a Chevy Silverado Signature Edition

While pricing has not been announced, the supercharged 602hp Callaway Chevy Silverado 1500s are now available for order in several methods:

1. Order through Callaway Authorized Dealer. The GM assembly plant will build the truck per customer’s configuration. They’ll then drop ship it to Callaway’s Old Lyme, Connecticut, or Temecula, California, facilities.

2. Purchase directly from Callaway Authorized Dealer’s current inventory. The Dealer will then arrange shipment of your Silverado to Callaway’s Connecticut or California factories.

3. Send a pre-owned 2019, 2020, and 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 to Callaway for conversion to Signature Edition specifications, per Callaway’s “Second Chance” process.

Once assembled, a Callaway Signature Edition Silverado can be delivered at a Chevrolet Dealership or another location of the customer’s choice. Callaway Factory Delivery is also available without additional cost.

