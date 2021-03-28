Highland Ridge recalls fifth wheels for stove gas leak issue

Highland Ridge RV is recalling up to 2,906 2019-2020 Open Range, Mesa Ridge, Highlander, Silverstar fifth wheels and 2019-2020 Open Range, Mesa Ridge and Silverstar travel trailers equipped with Dometic 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the O-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy

Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2021. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904564.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

