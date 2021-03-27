Try your luck! Carvana will sell you a truck from a vending machine

By James Raia

If you’re interested in buying a used car or truck, there’s a novel way and it’s now available in about 30 locations around the country – Carvana vending machines.

Less than a month ago, Carvana, the online used auto dealership, opened another of its e-commerce locations in Las Vegas. It’s the first in Nevada, and the newest location for the company’s “vending machine” approach.

The 11-story glass tower is located at 3720 Morgan Cashman’s Way, off I-15 south between Spring Mountain and Flamingo Blvd. There, Carvana customers can observe various vehicles for sale.

If a customer decides to purchase a vehicle, they can have the car or truck delivered or pick it up at the vending machine.

Carvana: Vending or slot machine options

If the buyer chooses the latter option in Las Vegas, a Carvana representative will present the person with a commemorative Carvana coin upon arrival.

The buyer then can insert the hockey-puck-size coin into the machine. The version in Las Vegas resembles a sleek, modern slot machine.

“The car vending machine, a structure which we’ve become known for, is something we’re excited to bring to Vegas, with a new spin on it with the slot machine aspect,” a Carvana spokeswoman told the Las Vegas Review newspaper. “You can insert the coin into the slot machine, pull the lever, and that will activate the vending process.”

Carvana has nearly 30 car-purchasing vending machines around the country. However, the Las Vegas location is the only car-selling machine with a slot machine approach. The tower can hold as many as 39 cars.

Carvana, based in Arizona, debuted its vending machine concept in Nashville in 2015.

Since then, the company has expanded to dozens of locations. The car vending machine is the first of its kind in Nevada and the 28th nationwide.

“Just like the excitement of hitting the jackpot, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit structure from the heart of the all-glass tower,” Carvana told the newspaper.

Here are the current Carvana vending machine locations: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL; Bridgeville, PA; Charlotte, NC; Frisco, TX; Gaithersburg, MD; Greensboro, NC; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Las Vegas, NV; Kansas City, MO; Miami, FL; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN, North Versailles, PA; Oak Brook, IL; Oklahoma City, OK; Ontario, CA; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Raleigh, NC; San Antonio, TX; Tampa, FL; Tempe, AZ; Warrensville Heights, OH; Westminster, CA.

