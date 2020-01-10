Okay to RV with chickens?

A reader sent us this posting he found on the Facebook group RV Tips. We believe the woman who posted it was serious. She asked:

I’m going to retire in five years. My question is: l want to travel around the country with one or two chickens. Are there ordinances or laws about crossing states with poultry?

The comments were all over the place, often funny:

• Don’t really know. In our travels we’ve seen pigs, goats, monkeys, snakes, and exotic birds, raccoons, and skunks, and squirrels so what would make a chicken any different?

• Keep them on a leash, no one will argue with you.

• I usually have one or two chickens in the fridge when camping. No problems so far.

• Oddly enough, City of Atlanta is very chicken friendly.

• Wholeheartedly agree with your statement. I truly mean no disrespect to the original poster, but I feel like so many forget that to be full time, one must give up the sticks and bricks mentality. Taking laying hens would be the same as taking a dairy cow. Not necessary and unrealistic.

• Have them certified as emotional support chickens! That way you can also take them with you in an UBER!

What do you think? Your comments welcome.