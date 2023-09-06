Will Chinese electric cars force U.S. RVers’ fuel prices down?

The cost of gasoline or diesel ranks high on the expense list of RVers. The impact can range from pain-in-the-wallet all the way to a canceled RV trip. But news out of China may point to potentially less-costly trips to the fuel pumps. It comes from an unusual situation. Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) could actually push fuel prices down.

Chinese oil giant feeling the pain

No, we’re not talking about a huge influx of Chinese EVs into the U.S. Right now, China’s EV manufacturers are having a field day selling their units right in their home country. What’s happened is that so many Chinese citizens are abandoning “gasser-mobiles” for EVs that China’s Sinopec oil company is feeling the pain. Sinopec processes and sells the greatest amount of refined oil products in all of Asia. That’s saying a lot: China has become the largest market for refined oil for more than two decades. For Sinopec, that’s money in the bank.

But of all the cars sold in China, EVs (including gas-hybrid units) are now marking nearly 38% of the market—that’s up from 30% last year, and close to 16% in 2021. In 2022, Norway, Iceland, and Sweden were world leaders in terms of the percentage of EVs sold compared to fossil-fuel rigs; but China now sells ten times as many as all three of those other countries combined.

The bottom-line result: Sinopac, Asia’s top refined oil seller, says the demand for its products has dropped. Earlier, oil market thinkers predicted that China’s peak demand for oil would come in 2025. But the seemingly insatiable demand for EVs makes it appear that China’s peak demand will come much sooner—say, next year. What does that mean for the rest of the world that runs on oil? Could it drive fuel prices down?

Supply and demand the driver for drivers

The International Energy Agency, a multi-government watchdog, says that China drinks up more than 70% of the world’s oil. While auto fuel is only a part of the total demand, it’s still a big chunk. Could Chinese EVs chilling off of the oil market result in lower fuel prices elsewhere in the world? Oil prices are decidedly driven by supply and demand. While Russia and other OPEC oil producers recently announced they’ll continue to valve-down the supply of oil they sell through this year, the situation in China could make these market manipulations far trickier.

While the International Energy Agency says other uses for oil, aside from vehicles, should keep the global peak demand for oil pushed off to, say, 2028, as other countries adopt EVs that peak could come a whole lot sooner. The result could drive fuel prices down. Less cost at the pump for consumers, including RVers.

