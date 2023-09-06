RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Issue 2203

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK.

Today’s thought

“The important thing to you is not how many years in your life, but how much life in your years!” ―Edward J. Stieglitz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Read a Book Day!

On this day in history: 1620 – The Pilgrims sail from Plymouth, England, on the Mayflower to settle in North America. (Old Style date; September 16 per New Style date.)

Tip of the Day

Are RV tire covers necessary? Are they worth the money?

By Gail Marsh

Those are the questions I asked our trusted, local RV technician. He didn’t answer with a simple “yes” or “no.” Instead, he said, “That depends.” Here’s what I learned.

Our tech wanted to know how we use our RV. He said, “If you’re always traveling, moving from RV park to RV park each day, tire covers will make you crazy! If you’re constantly taking them off and putting them back on, those covers will end up in a trash can. I guarantee it!”

He went on to explain, “But if your rig is going to sit in storage for several days, weeks, or even months at a time, it’s a good idea to put a cover on them.”

The tech went on to describe the rationale for using tire covers.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s slide room flap won’t “flip,” so I use a stick to pull it out

Dear Dave,

You’ve answered several questions for me—many thanks. Today’s question is: The wipers on my slides do not extend all the way on the opened slide. I have made sure to keep them sprayed with silicone spray. I saw this when we had our walk-through. The salesman said don’t worry about it, with use and spray they will extend. It’s now been over two years. I use a small, long stick to work them out. Thanks again. —Steve, 2021 Reflection 303RLS

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

A class B RV that won’t break the bank—revisiting Wayfarer Vans

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is a new look at a company called Wayfarer Vans. The Colorado-based company offers very simple, but mostly complete, van conversions. Since the last time we looked at them, they’ve been listening to the many customers they’ve had and made changes.

Click here to read

In the RV shop with Dustin

Concerns during RV LP safety inspection, and best LP safety gadget

Join me in this video as I discuss some concerns I have during this RV LP safety inspection. In it, we are looking at a 2021 Alliance fifth wheel, and what I found and what I would do differently.

Click here

Video of the day

Semi-truck sleeper cab tour: Sleep in a big rig!

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered what’s inside those big semi-truck cabs you pass on the highway while RVing? I know I have. Apparently so did the team at Jalopnik. They produced the semi-truck sleeper cab camper tour video below to show what sleeping in a big rig is really like.

Guess what? It’s pretty darn nice and not unlike sleeping in an RV!

Click here to watch

Camco leveling wedges don’t always “level up” to other products

By Tony Barthel

One of the easiest things there is to do in the RV world is to level a travel trailer. Essentially, you only have to worry about side-to-side leveling and then use the power tongue jack to level the thing front to back. … Read Tony’s review of the Camco leveling wedges he bought for his new trailer and what he thinks of them. Would he recommend them to others to buy? Find out here.

Reader poll

Have you ever given blood?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Batwing maintenance suggestion

Got a Winegard batwing antenna? Shoot a little silicone lubricant down the crankshaft that leads down into your rig. The lube will help keep a sealing ring from drying out. It’s a twice-a-year job that will help keep the rain OUTSIDE your rig.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

iPhone Photography School

Now, you do have to pay for most of the classes and courses on this website, but if you want to improve your phone photography, this is the place to do it! You’ll learn so much!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

“Candy is dandy and liquor is quicker,” or so the saying goes. But take it from us, guys. Give these to your favorite lady and she’ll be yours forever (or at least for a few minutes).

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Ham & Cheese Potato Salad

by Amy H. from Detroit, MI

Potato salad is a must on a cookout menu and we really liked this twist. The addition of peas gives the side dish a slight sweetness. Ham and cheese make this a hearty potato salad. This could be a side or even a meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

During the first quarter of the 20th century, new Americans arriving at Ellis Island were served Jell-O gelatin dessert as a treat to welcome them to America. Gelatin dessert was patented in 1845 and the Jell-O brand was created in 1897. The first flavors were strawberry, raspberry, orange and lemon.

*How big was the world’s largest snowflake? Hint: It was BIG! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Murphy was rescued at the beginning of camping season, so his first nights with us were in our travel trailer. Happy to have his own people and a home, he settled in and bonded with us almost immediately. We don’t know how old he is as his paperwork says between 4 and 8, but judging from his energy level and puppy-like demeanor, we’re guessing much less than 4. He’s always up for a new adventure with us and loves the outdoor lifestyle. After losing our previous dog last year, it’s great to have an enthusiastic travel, camping, hiking, and boating companion again.” —John McGrew

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.