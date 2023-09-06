Wednesday, September 6, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Travel trailer breaks out of Burning Man mud — video!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Burning Man mud
An earlier, DRY Burning Man. Photo: jurvet on flickr.com

This year’s annual descent into independent mayhem at Burning Man got a bit sticky when it came time to go home. A much-needed, but badly timed, precipitation turned the otherwise dusty Nevada desert playa into a virtual mud bowl. Show organizers urged event-goers to “shelter in place,” and ride out the rainstorm. Not everyone agreed, and one enterprising RV user put his truck in gear to break out of the Burning Man mud.

This is NOT something we advise, but if you have plenty of time to clean up (provided you safely make it out of the muck), here’s how one person did it.

Burning Man has hit on some of the more “difficult” issues RVers have faced. Did you get stuck at the 2023 Burning Man mud event? Drop us a line!

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Previous article
Will Chinese electric cars force U.S. RVers’ fuel prices down?

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE