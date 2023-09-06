Travel trailer breaks out of Burning Man mud — video!

This year’s annual descent into independent mayhem at Burning Man got a bit sticky when it came time to go home. A much-needed, but badly timed, precipitation turned the otherwise dusty Nevada desert playa into a virtual mud bowl. Show organizers urged event-goers to “shelter in place,” and ride out the rainstorm. Not everyone agreed, and one enterprising RV user put his truck in gear to break out of the Burning Man mud.

This is NOT something we advise, but if you have plenty of time to clean up (provided you safely make it out of the muck), here’s how one person did it.

I got this video yesterday of this TRX putting all that horsepower to good use to escape burning man😂 #burningman #BurningMan2023 pic.twitter.com/xWYriRgCHo — Brendancogbill (@brendanmcogbill) September 4, 2023

Burning Man has hit on some of the more “difficult” issues RVers have faced. Did you get stuck at the 2023 Burning Man mud event? Drop us a line!