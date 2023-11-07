Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Chinook recalls Bayside motorhomes for backup camera fault

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Backup camera fault

Chinook Motor Coach, LLC. (Chinook) is recalling certain 2022-2024 Bayside motorhomes for a backup camera fault. The rearview camera, or 360-degree view camera if equipped, may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver’s rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Potentially 73 motorhomes could be affected.

Remedy for backup camera fault

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, and update the software and wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 22, 2023. Owners may contact Chinook customer service at 1-574-584-3756.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For more recent recalls, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


