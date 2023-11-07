Chinook recalls Bayside motorhomes for backup camera fault

Chinook Motor Coach, LLC. (Chinook) is recalling certain 2022-2024 Bayside motorhomes for a backup camera fault. The rearview camera, or 360-degree view camera if equipped, may not display a rearview image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver’s rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Potentially 73 motorhomes could be affected.

Remedy for backup camera fault

Dealers will replace the rearview camera, and update the software and wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 22, 2023. Owners may contact Chinook customer service at 1-574-584-3756.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

