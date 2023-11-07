Tuesday, November 7, 2023

BLM’s Wyoming “land grab” hits opposition in Congress

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
BLM's Wyoming
Red Desert area, part of BLM's plan. USFW photo.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has come under fire in Wyoming. The agency wants to list 1.8 million acres as “areas of critical environmental concern.” The idea didn’t sit well with Wyoming’s U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman, a Republican. She declared the BLM’s actions as “one of the largest land grabs we’ve ever seen,” and has taken action in the House to block it. In what way will the BLM’s Wyoming “land grab” be affected?

BLM’s Wyoming “land grab” threatens recreation

The BLM’s idea, which it calls the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP), would, in Hageman’s mind, lock up those lands and disenfranchise Wyoming residents, and the economy. In a statement, Representative Hageman wrote, “The Rock Springs RMP threatens Wyoming’s recreation, grazing and energy industries. If approved, the Rock Springs RMP would block the use of 2.5 million acres of land for pipelines, power lines, and roads and remove 1.8 million acres from grazing, recreation, and economic development activities.”

To counter the agency move, Hageman promoted an amendment to the Interior Appropriations bill. It prohibits the finalization of the draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. The House voted to pass her amendment.

BLM says some have misunderstandings about what the plan would actually do

BLM’s reaction to the whole matter is essentially silence. Agency officials in the past told the media that they can’t comment on Hageman’s work. Reason? It’s a matter of ongoing legislation. However, BLM officials at public meetings did point out some have misunderstood what the plan would do to public access.

“[The plan] has a lot of folks riled up because they think that we’re closing public access,” Kimberlee Foster, the BLM Rock Springs Field Office manager told media recently. “And there’s not a single management action that actually closes public access,” she said. “None of them are a blanket closure for hunting or fishing, or dog walking or any of the other things that people like to do.”

Foster feels a lot of the public anger is being fueled by misunderstandings or misinformation. She said the BLM had a mistake in the draft that implied some roads would be closed. However, that is not the case and the mistake will be corrected.

Judge for yourself

To get a full understanding of just what would or would not be done, the public can read the plan. Comments to the BLM can be made until January 17, 2024.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


