We’re ruining our special places

Many years ago, when I was beginning my writing career, I wrote occasional freelance articles about places to visit in Northern California for my then-local newspaper The Sacramento Bee. Its circulation was about 250,000.

I recall worrying that writing about little-known places to such a big audience would cause them to be overrun and spoiled. My travel writer friends and I talked about this. It concerned us all. Today, millions of regular folks have their own audiences because of social media. Few of them, I believe, understand the consequences of how sharing their “finds” (nearly all well-intended) is spoiling our collective travel experiences.

For example, decades ago I stumbled upon a beautiful but hidden waterfall in the Sierra mountains along a washboard dirt road that was barely traveled. The waterfall, still unnamed today, was as magnificent as dozens of others I have seen since, most of those alongside state and federal highways with a pullout or parking area and a manicured trail leading to the special place.

I came upon my secret waterfall when working my college summers for the U.S. Forest Service. I found it by accident when I pulled over to eat my sack lunch and heard the roar of the falls. It became one of my favorite places to take a lunch break.

Today, someone who is active on social media might stumble upon those falls just as I did. And what would he or she do? Post a photo of it to Facebook, Instagram, etc., for all their friends to see, who would then share it with their friends. The once little-known place could become a circus, overrun by visitors.

European travel guru Rick Steves has unintentionally ruined the appeal of countless little hidden treasures in Europe — small hotels, cafes and other gems — by writing about them in his best-selling guidebooks and showcasing them on his PBS-TV series “Rick Steves’ Europe”. His “finds” are soon packed with “Stevies” with their guidebooks in hand. You and I have seen this happen to our own favorite places here at home. The word gets out and the place gets swarmed. Wonderful out of the way campgrounds suddenly fill up, squeezing you and me out.

My daughter, Emily, an avid hiker, tells me that trails in the Seattle area, which only years ago were lightly traveled, are now packed, their appeal muted.

If you have a “secret place” off the beaten path where you boondock, you likely know what I’m talking about. Someone else stumbles upon your special place and raves about it on social media. The next time you visit you find a crowd or the trash they left behind.

IT’S NO WONDER the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service have closed some areas after they were overrun because of such exposure, where their GPS coordinates were shared far and wide.

Alas, little can be done. We all love to share. It makes me happy to tell a friend about a special place they should visit. But to tell thousands or tens of thousands? I try to avoid that.

So, my point? Enjoy your secret gems before the word gets out (and that includes little-known campgrounds). And, if you are active on social media, please resist telling the world about your special spot. If you do, and the post should go even modestly viral, kiss whatever you loved about the place goodbye. Sometimes ya just gotta keep a secret a secret.

