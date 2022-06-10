Chunk Nibbles: Your new favorite camping snack

This week in the mail…

We received a box from Chunk Nibbles™. I know, the word chunk isn’t the most appealing word in the dictionary, but when somebody sends me free food in the mail, I don’t particularly care what it’s called.

Inside were four bags of Chunk Nibbles: Original, Peanut Butter & Chocolate, Strawberry, and S’mores. In the photo above you’ll see three bags… and I’m here to wholeheartedly admit that I took the Original flavor bag hiking, ate the entire thing, threw the bag out in the garbage can at the trailhead and completely forgot to take a photo of it.

Chunk Nibbles says this is their grandmother, Cuddy’s, original recipe. The “nibbles” are made up of pretzels, corn squares, and salty peanuts with a chocolate drizzle. The Peanut Butter & Chocolate flavor also has peanut butter chips, the Strawberry has strawberries, and the S’mores has marshmallows and graham crackers.

Seriously. These are good. They’re sweet. But they’re good.

If you’re going hiking, on a day trip, have a long drive ahead of you, or want the kids or grandkids to have a fun snack while they come RVing with you, these would be it. Chunk Nibbles suggests crushing these up over ice cream and we have to admit, we think that’s an absolutely brilliant, delicious idea. Do it. Or crush these up and add them to your s’mores. Also brilliant.

A portion of all Chunk Nibbles sales is donated to their partner charity, Blue Star Service Dogs. Blue Star rescues dogs from high-kill shelters and trains them for military combat vets who suffer from PTSD or TBI. A sweet treat and saving dogs and helping vets? Is there a better combo?

If you’re tempted to try them (and you should be) you can find them on Amazon, or on their website.

