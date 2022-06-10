8 dead, 69 hurt—Goodyear finally recalls G159 tires

LeRoy Haeger and his family were headed down Arizona’s I-10 bound for New Mexico in their motorhome. The family’s quiet ride turned anything but when the rig’s right steer tire blew, blasting the motorhome over an embankment, stopping on its side. The family’s Great Dane was ejected through the windshield. LeRoy had to be cut out from under the steering column. It all happened in 2003—nearly two decades ago—when the rig’s Goodyear G159 tire blew out. Only now, with at least 8 people dead and 69 more injured in incidents involving G159 tires, has the manufacturer recalled them. What is going on?

Company cover-up

If it all seems a bit odd that Goodyear takes so long getting around to a recall, consider this. The company has not marketed G159 tires in 19 years—about the time of the Haeger tragedy. But it’s hardly the only thing that’s been going on in Goodyear’s G159 world.

Two years after the Haeger’s motorhome flew off the pavement, the family filed suit against Goodyear, alleging the tire company’s culpability in the accident. Before reaching the courtroom in 2010, Goodyear settled with the family. Matter closed? Hardly!

A year or so later, the attorney who had represented the Haegers in the case spotted an article about Goodyear’s G159 tires. That article indicated that Goodyear had done specific testing on those tires. Goodyear had information in its possession that the family had asked for prior to settlement, and yet was never provided to them.

Back to court the two parties went. The family asked that Goodyear be punished for allegedly committing fraud by refusing to disclose the testing information in discovery. The judge agreed, but couldn’t whack the tire company with monetary sanctions as the case had already been settled. Instead, the court ruled Goodyear should pay the Haeger family’s legal expenses for all costs for the time after their attorney had requested the never-provided records, to the tune of more than $2 million dollars. Goodyear appealed; an appeals court agreed with the original ruling. Goodyear appealed again to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that Goodyear couldn’t be held liable for the whole amount, and remanded the case back to the lower court, which awarded $520,000 for the cover-up.

Feds de-cloak files

Certainly the Haegers were not alone in coming to grief while equipped with a Goodyear G159 tire. CAS, a consumer interest group, said it was aware of at least 40 legal cases against the tire company involving G159 tires in a decade—that in 2018. CAS indicated that many of those cases had been settled—and cloaked in the seal of confidentiality—just as the Haeger’s case had been. And so it went until 2018.

In 2018 the federal watchdog, NHTSA (the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration) was able to de-cloak some of those secrets under court order. At that time, NHTSA had also received 10 complaints of tire failure from users, two involving crashes. Goodyear provided the agency with information about nine more failures, including 13 injuries and one death. NHTSA then stated, “The number of these claims suggests that the failures may stem from a safety-related defect.”

Stop-and-go OK, but freeway use disastrous

What kind of defect? The tires in question were originally designed for use on local delivery trucks, and then expanded to motorhome use. Consumer groups and lawsuits allege that the tires might be great for stop-and-go delivery trucks. Fitting them on motorhomes and turning them out onto interstates was a recipe for disaster. When the tires got hot on the highway, they were more likely to separate with disastrous consequences.

NHTSA had the authority to order a recall, but for reasons not revealed, waited until Goodyear voluntarily recalled the tires itself. In a news release, the feds said they “pressured” Goodyear to file the recall. Why the long delay? In a statement released by Goodyear, the company says, “This tire hasn’t been made since 2003, it consistently met Goodyear’s demanding safety standards, and we have not received an injury claim related to the tire’s use on a Class A motorhome in more than 14 years.”

Could it be that Goodyear hoped that by dragging its feet as long as possible it would benefit them? Essentially, that there would be very few G159s that it would need to make good on in a recall? Accepted wisdom suggests that tires on RVs don’t wear out with the typical limited mileage put on them, rather, they “date out” or “age out.” If most were replaced within five to seven years of purchase, the bulk of these tires would have been off the road by 2010. Interestingly, Consumer Reports said it found an online advertisement in April 2021 for a late 1990s Fleetwood American Tradition Class A motorhome—touting its Goodyear G159 tires.

Will Goodyear walk away unscathed?

How many of the original 173,000 G159 tires are still “out there” is a complete unknown. Goodyear’s recall move will mean if you have any, you can get new replacement tires for your rig. If you’ve got some stashed in the barn, and aren’t presently using them, Goodyear will pay a bounty of $500. More on that here.

Is Goodyear going to walk away, largely untouched by this issue? Not necessarily. There may be a federal investigation in the works. Can you say, “GMC ignition switch cover-up?” We’ll bring you more details in a future story.

