When it comes to the topic of public campgrounds, without a doubt the national parks get the lion’s share of the publicity, followed closely by many amazing state parks throughout the country. But often just as nice, and in some cases even better, are municipal campgrounds run by counties and cities. So, for this week’s question, we want to know:

What is the best city or county campground you have ever stayed in and why?

DO include as much of the following information as you know:

The county, city, and state where the campground is located

The best (and worst) times of year to visit and why

Cell and Wi-Fi service levels

Whether or not there is a campground host on duty

Other amenities like electricity, water, dump station, etc.

Any limitations such as RV size restrictions or difficult terrain to get there

What makes this particular campground so great and what, if any, are its downsides? For instance, I love the oceanside camping at Santa Barbara County’s Jalama Beach so much that I don’t mind dealing with the often high winds, but some people do. (See photo above.)

Please answer by filling out the form below on this page (not in the comments).

Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal*).

We’ll compile the most compelling answers and comments into a follow-up article next week.

(*Answers may be edited for grammar and brevity.)

