Reader asks: Fuse is popping. How do I find the short?

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below email from Lee, an RVtravel.com reader, regarding the 30-amp fuse that keeps popping:

We have a 2021 F-350 towing a 2018 Reflection 337RLS. The problem is that somewhere there is a short. I don’t know if it’s in the trailer or the truck.

It keeps popping the 30-amp fuse in the truck that powers the trailer running lights. It will not pop the fuse just sitting there. I have wiggled every wire I could reach, and disconnected the rearview camera (runs off the lights).

On our last trip, it didn’t pop the fuse for over 250 miles when plugged into the bed connector, but when we left the campground I was connected to the bumper connector and the 30-amp fuse popped almost as soon as we left the campground.

The turn signals and stop lights work. Any idea where I might look next?

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our input on where Lee should troubleshoot first.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVT1077