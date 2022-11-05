RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: ‘RVs are rolling fiberglass dumpsters!’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Issues go way back!

Gary T. had an RV rental business and even back in 2009 he says there were issues. He explains, “I owned an RV rental company for a number of years. Our rolling stock consisted mainly of Forest River products. Mostly 210T models, which were popular with families. During the last two years of business, I had customers call me to say the water tanks had fallen out onto the street. These were brand-new units. The manufacturer refused to fix them because they were in a rental fleet, so I paid to have them fixed and sued Forest River/Monaco and won.

“That was in 2009. A friend just purchased a new Forest River trailer this year and his water tank fell out. Took it to the dealer and had it repaired after at least two months in the shop. Took it home and packed up for a trip a couple of weeks ago and filled the tank before leaving. Yes, you guessed it, the tank fell out again. In 13 years Forest River hasn’t fixed this problem. Shameful. Especially given the danger of a full water tank falling out on the freeway and causing a fatality accident. Not just a case of ‘if’ it happens. It’s ‘when’!”

Item after item was stolen while waiting for service

Joy B. had nothing but trouble getting things fixed and numerous things stolen. “Had blowout of inside rear tire on a trip home in Dec. Got in to be serviced in mid-January at Camping World in Nashville, TN. Was there off and on until June. I would pick it up and travel in it while they were waiting for parts, then return it.

“The first time I picked it up they had stolen my headset. I threw a fit and they took money off the bill to cover it. The last stay was a long one, about two months. When I went to pick it up I realized my new monitor for my backup system was gone. I went back inside and asked for another one (mine was brand-new). They gave me one but I had to hire someone to uninstall my cameras, re-pair them with the monitor and reinstall them.

“While on my trip I discovered my battery charger for the golf cart and two reading lamps had been stolen as well. Took three days to get through on the phone with a human. Calls are not returned. No sorry… nothing. Just a statement that said, “THERE IS A SIGN IN THE SHOP TELLING YOU TO REMOVE ALL VALUABLE ITEMS.”

“I had a lot of things done to the coach while it was there. Some of the work was great, the bodywork is a joke. For $19,000 I shouldn’t be able to tell where the defects were. They caused some damage to the drawers under the dinette and I had to replace all the drawer glides myself. They took the insulation off my water heater??? And burned up the element to the water heater. Don’t know how much it will cost me to get that fixed. I wouldn’t recommend them to anyone!”

“If I had a lot of money, I would hire a lawyer”

Cheryl G. wishes she had never seen her RV. “Very big letdown on our RV, which we bought brand-new in March 2022. I wish I’d never seen it. It’s a 43 ft. fifth wheel. The Forest River-built awning came off before we got the letter that there was a recall. We were coming home from church and there laid the awning arm. The awning came unglued and it was not open. It’s been four months, still no awning.

“There’s also a big bubble in the shower wall, and the couch collapsed with one night of sleeping in the first bedroom. The fridge is a double-side door and only cools now and then. We are supposed to get a new front door. The cabinets above our couch won’t stay open to put things away. The drawers in the closet fell apart and we’re still waiting on parts. The drawer in my pantry had to be redone. My recliners are side by side and the middle storage on it is busted. If I had a lot of money I would hire a lawyer. I guess we are stuck.”

Rolling fiberglass dumpster

Cory S. has gone through two RVs with buckling floors and has some advice: “Warning: Read reviews for a long time before buying a new RV! We went through a 2020 and 2021 high-end toy hauler. On the first one, the floor buckled between the bedroom and the bathroom.

“Found out that there was no support where it buckled on purpose so the freshwater tank could fit. It flexed going down the road until it began buckling!

“The manufacturer took it back and built another new one. I told them to take their time, but when I received the new one it was the same exact problem… the floor buckled up!

“Additionally, the roof separated—it’s just gobs of goo hiding poor build? Lots of bad things, but really? Floor structure on two in row? Top-end RV on reviews mean nothing—don’t believe it. We lost $15,000 and two years of stress. We will never buy a new RV ever again—rolling fiberglass dumpsters!!!”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

