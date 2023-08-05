It’s time to clean those dirty, yellowed or clouded headlights

If your pickup truck, tow vehicle, or motorhome has yellowed or clouded headlights, it is likely due to the plastic or acrylic components. This yellowing or clouding can occur over time due to exposure to UV rays, environmental factors, and general wear and tear. Cleaning your headlights is an important safety task.

Dimmed or hazy exterior lights have been identified as a factor in many automobile accidents, and headlight cleaning and restoration services can help prevent and reduce the risk of accidents caused by impaired driver vision.

To address this issue, you have a few options:

Headlight restoration kits: If the yellowing or clouding is mainly on the headlight lenses, you can find headlight restoration kits available at auto parts stores or on Amazon. These kits usually contain abrasive pads, polishing compounds, and a sealant to remove the outer layer of the plastic and restore clarity to the lenses.

Professional restoration: For more severe cases or if you are unsure about using a DIY kit, consider taking your vehicle to a professional detailing or automotive restoration shop. They have the expertise and specialized equipment to restore plastic surfaces effectively and safely. We proudly offer headlight restoration at California RV Specialists.

Prevention: To prevent future yellowing or clouding, consider using protective coatings or films on the plastic components. These coatings can help block UV rays and keep the plastic looking clearer for longer.

Regular cleaning and maintenance: Regularly clean and maintain your vehicle, including all the plastic components. Use mild cleaning solutions and avoid harsh chemicals that could damage the plastic surfaces.

Replacement: In some cases, if the yellowing or clouding is severe and cannot be adequately restored, you might need to consider replacing the affected plastic parts altogether.

Remember, prevention is always better than cure. Taking proactive measures to protect your vehicle’s plastic surfaces can help prolong their clarity and maintain the overall appearance of your vehicle.

