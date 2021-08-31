Coach House RV recall: Window could detach

Coach House, Inc. (Coach House) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Platinum II and 2022 Platinum motorhomes. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

On behalf of Coach House, Lippert will send owners an inspection tool with instructions to inspect the window. Affected windows will be replaced by Lippert, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 30, 2021. Owners may contact Coach House customer service at 1-800-235-0984.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Sign up for an email reminder notice for each new issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter.

##RVT1016b