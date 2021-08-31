Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Coach House RV recall: Window could detach

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Coach House, Inc. (Coach House) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Platinum II and 2022 Platinum motorhomes. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy
On behalf of Coach House, Lippert will send owners an inspection tool with instructions to inspect the window. Affected windows will be replaced by Lippert, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 30, 2021. Owners may contact Coach House customer service at 1-800-235-0984.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Sign up for an email reminder notice for each new issue of the RVtravel.com newsletter.

##RVT1016b

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 87

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,323FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.