Some Coachmen Catalina trailers recalled for cooktop fire risk

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Coachmen Catalina travel trailers. The panel that separates the furnace from the cooktop was not sealed, which could result in an inverted cooktop flame.

An inverted flame can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will seal the furnace from the cooktop, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 1, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-8657. Forest River’s number for this recall is 203-1434.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).