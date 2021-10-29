Thursday, October 28, 2021

Do you own a boat with self-contained living facilities?

We have a feeling that quite a few of you (raise your hands!) have a boat. Is that true? Perhaps you have kayaks and transport them on top of your tow vehicle, maybe you have paddleboards that stand up in the back of your toy hauler. Or, maybe your motorhome tows your beloved speed or sailboat.

If you do own a boat, does it have self-contained living facilities? If so, tell us about them in the comments. How much time do you spend aboard it using those facilities? We’re curious! We’re RVers, but we do enjoy a good boat ride every now and again too.

