RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 28, 2021

Issue 1719

Today’s thought

“The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery each day.” ―Albert Einstein

Today is National Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1636 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony votes to establish a theological college, which would later become Harvard University.

Tip of the Day

Here are some ways to keep RV memories alive. You’ll be so happy you did

By Gail Marsh

As with so many things in life, I wish I’d discovered this much sooner: recording travel memories, that is. Hubby and I have work-camped and traveled for fun the past five-plus years and just today we tried to remember our first RV trip. Although it’s only been a few years, I was surprised at how much I’ve already forgotten. Hubby had forgotten parts of that momentous trip, too. We had to join our collective memories to finally piece together most of our RV’s maiden voyage. Our reminiscing brought smiles, giggles and, at times, hysterical belly-laughing at our memories. It was fun!

How many trips have you taken in your RV? Have you found a way to record the memories so that you can enjoy looking back on them years from now? Well, I set out to do just that! Here are some ideas I’m considering.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Raptor 429 fifth wheel toy hauler. He raves about a lot of its features, and has visualized this being used in various scenarios including by bands, by a business traveling to remote events like NASCAR races, or sitting in a desert with toys zipping around. He also reports, “This is a party trailer of epic proportions.” Learn more, including what the Raptor has to do with a “washboard.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV’s toilet leak from the flush pedal?

Dear Dave,

The foot pedal on my RV toilet leaks a little bit when I press it down to flush the toilet. How can I fix it? My trailer is a 2016 Forest River Wildwood. I think it is a Dometic toilet. Thank you. —Robert

Read Dave’s response.

RV tire showing dangerous wear. What’s wrong?

We spotted this question on Facebook – where only one tire was showing wear and it was only on the inside. What is happening is definitely a bad thing, and certainly dangerous. So we asked our RV tire expert Roger Marble to weigh in with his thoughts. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Keeping your water filter upright

Reader poll

Will you likely take a trip internationally after the pandemic ends?

Quick Tip

Removing tree sap from your car or RV roof

Beautiful autumn leaves can cause problems for your car or RV. In fact, it’s best to avoid parking under trees – especially if you’re not driving much. Wet leaves contain tree sap, which is acidic and can damage the finish on a car’s paint, reports John Ibbotson, chief mechanic at Consumer Report’s Auto Test Center. To remove such sap, dab spots with rubbing alcohol on a cloth or try a tree sap remover, such as Turtle Wax Bug & Tar Remover. “To be safe, test any store-bought cleaner on a small spot of paint first,” Ibbotson advises.

Website of the day

Camping Crossword Puzzles

We apologize in advance if you spend the rest of your day doing crossword puzzles instead of whatever it was that you were supposed to be doing but… these are fun!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent have been on at least one blind date in their lifetime.

• 82 percent have taken a typing class.

• 30 percent said their grandparents played a huge part in their young adult life.

Recipe of the Day

Mandarin Orange Strawberry Spinach Salad

by Marie Guaragna from Arlington, VA

What a treat for the senses this salad is. It’s fabulous to serve on just about any occasion from Sunday brunch to a holiday meal. There is just something classic about the flavors of fresh spinach and strawberries. Add in mandarin oranges and you have a yummy salad. Celery, parsley, and green onions add a bit of crunch and a slight onion flavor. We loved the candied almonds on top. The homemade vinaigrette is light and perfect to dress the salad with.

We love the addition of mandarins here! Get the recipe.

Trivia

In 16th century England, those with an opinion on paternity would saym “He who bulls the cow must keep the calf.”

*What was the screwdriver invented for? Bet you can’t guess! Try, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“‘Oh, come on, Sam, drop some!’ Sam (the bird) eats dinner with me every night and you’ll always find one or both of the dogs waiting for him to drop a piece of ANYTHING. He always asks ‘Do you want some?’ before he drops it.” —Penny Heist

Mini steam iron is RV-sized!

This tiny iron will have all your clothes wrinkle-free in no time. And the best part? It fits in a drawer! This little iron heats up in 15 seconds and has 3 temperature settings for various fabric types. It’s equipped to travel anywhere in the world since it has dual voltage, and it even comes with its own travel bag. It’s a great price. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

I had the worst night last night! The ghost of Gloria Gaynor appeared in front of my bed.

At first I was afraid, then I was petrified.

(If you don’t get the joke, click here. You’ll get it then.)

