Thursday, January 13, 2022

Coachmen and Forest River trailers recalled for stovetop fire danger

By RV Travel
Forest River is recalling certain 2021-2022 Coachmen Catalina and Forest River Aurora travel trailers. The panel that isolates the cooktop from the furnace was not properly sealed during manufacturing, which could result in an inverted cooktop flame. The potential number of RVs affected is 1,097.

An unsealed cooktop may cause burner flames to invert and increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will seal the furnace from the cooktop, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 16, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8657. Forest River’s number for this recall is 203-1454. This recall is an expansion of recall 21V-828.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

