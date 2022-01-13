RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 13, 2022

Issue 1774

Today’s thought

“Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!” ―Dr. Seuss

On this day in history: 1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place: a live performance of the operas Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci are sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Power visors—Inside shade easily at hand

By Jim Twamley

In my travels, I often wandered around various-size swap meets/flea markets in favorite snowbird hangouts. You can find plenty of vendors specializing in RV-related items. On one excursion while I was ambling down the aisles of tables festooned with tools, tube socks and Tupperware, I happened upon a vendor who specialized in RV awnings. They were having a sale on motorized visors/shades manufactured by Carefree of Colorado.

I’d been wanting some of these as I was frustrated with the lousy visors that came with my motorhome. We’re not usually traveling when the sun is in our eyes, but sometimes it happens and when it does, a nice set of visors comes in handy. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser 19TWD. Tony writes, “As someone who has had a lot of vintage cars, I appreciate the vintage style, even though these are modern trailers in their build methodology. They definitely stand out in style.” Check it out and see what you think.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I run both roof AC units on 5200 Onan?

Dear Dave,

I have a 30-amp control box with a 30-amp transfer switch. I installed a soft starter on the existing AC unit and plan on installing another AC; and I installed a 5200 Onan to handle the power. I had planned on upgrading my control panel and transfer switch to 50 amp, but the new control panel is 3″ higher and won’t fit. I read your article about running the generator to power one AC unit. Are you depending on the 30-amp breaker on the generator? Do you see any other options here? I plan on installing another soft starter on the second AC too. —Roger

Read Dave’s response.

How to find that boondocking spot again: Just take a photo

By Chris Guld

In several articles here at RV Travel, I have praised the ability of our phones to record location along with the photos we take. Here is another example of that, using a new feature of Google Photos called “Explore Map”. Remember that great boondocking site you had near Quartzsite? Could you find it again? Did you take a photo of it? If so, then Google Photos can help you find it, and give you exact directions to drive there again. Learn how easy this is here.

Reader poll

What time is it for you right now?

Look at the time then answer here.

Quick Tip

Be gentle when cleaning plumbing fixtures

Got a sink, shower, or toilet to clean? Whatever you use will end up in the holding tank. Some stuff will create problems if it gets down there, so be choosy with your cleansers. Non-abrasive, non-bleach cleansers are best. Many RVers swear by Bar Keepers Friend. Others simply use a microfiber cloth with plain water, or at the strongest, vinegar water. Wet-wipes can do a quick job of shining up chrome fixtures (then throw them in the trash). What do you use? Please tell us in the comments.

Website of the day

Where old cruise ships, airplanes, trains and cars go to die

This is a fascinating look at vehicle graveyards. Where do old planes, trains and automobiles go to “die”? Scroll through the slideshow to find out.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 18 percent say their RV has been in a repair shop for a month or longer more than once! Yikes!

• 55 percent will always or almost always choose to buy a generic (usually cheaper) brand at the grocery store than name brand (usually most expensive).

• 10 percent met their current spouse or partner online.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Mexicali Chicken

by Barbara Perkins from Springfield, MO

A good chicken Crock Pot recipe is essential in a recipe box and this is one of the easiest. Six ingredients and you have a delicious shredded chicken that can be used for tacos, served over rice, or just eat it alone (it’s that hearty). The chicken just falls apart after being slow-cooked. It reminds us of chicken tortilla soup. So good!

Mmm, we want to try this! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Which popular electronics company originally sold noodles? If you guessed Samsung, you’re correct. The original Samsung Trading Company, founded in the 1930s, specialized in the distribution of groceries and specialty noodles. It wasn’t until the 1960s that they ventured into the world of electronics.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Chica (black long hair) and Pocco, our traveling Chihuahuas. Whose bed is it, anyway?” —Jennifer Willner

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Camping activity and puzzle book perfect for winter fun

Even though this activity and puzzle book is meant for children, we bet you’ll have fun with it too. All the puzzles are camping-themed. It’s perfect to bring along in the RV to have fun around the campfire or at the picnic table. Inside you’ll find word searches, mazes, scavenger hunts, animal tracks, hidden pictures, word scrambles, hiking logs and much more! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

What happens if you eat aluminum foil?

You sheet metal!

Words of wisdom from this book:

Be patient; patience can wait for anything.

