Winnebago debuts new models and floor plans; spotlights award-winning products at Florida RV SuperShow

Winnebago is putting its towables on center stage at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 19 – 23, 2022, debuting the new high-tech Micro Minnie® FLX, as well as new floor plans for the popular HIKE® 100 and Voyage®.

Among the more than 80 RVs on display, the company will showcase several from its award-winning lineup, including the EKKO™ with optional pop-top, diesel-powered Journey®, as well as the accessibility enhanced Roam® and Solis® Pocket camper van.

Specific RV meet-ups for buyers

Additionally, attendees are invited to participate in “Meet-Ups” dedicated to specific RVs, where they can learn more from Winnebago product experts and ambassadors. Those who can’t attend the show in person can get a closer look at the vehicles on Winnebago Insider, an enhanced digital content hub that provides deeper insight into the latest Winnebago product innovations and brand news, as well as improved shopper tools to simplify the purchasing experience.

“We are excited to kick off the new year in Tampa by showcasing our award-winning innovations and updated floor plans of some of our most popular RVs,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “This show represents a culmination of Winnebago’s efforts to deliver leading-edge, specialized solutions for customers that make exploring the outdoors easier and more enjoyable than ever before. Indeed, the RVs on display reflect Winnebago’s relentless focus on customer needs and our commitment to develop products that exceed their expectations.”

First public showings

The Florida RV SuperShow marks the first time customers will see the new Micro Minnie® FLX in person. This compact camper is the only towable on the market that offers technologies that enable users to enjoy time off-grid for up to five days. No generator or external hook up is needed! Four floor plans will be on display, with factory and supplier support representatives available to talk about all the upgraded features the FLX has to offer.

The new HIKE® 100 1316FB and 1316SB floor plans are also making their first public showing. These latest floor plans, which build on the model’s existing two floor plans, provide more interior storage space for all kinds of gear, as well as easy access through doors at the rear of the towable. An exterior kitchen is also featured on the 1316FB.

The new Voyage® 2730RL features a large sliding hidden pantry door and dual opposing sides. This spacious, full-feature travel trailer provides all the comforts of home for extended stays in a compact footprint under 30 feet. All these new floor plans will be available this spring.

Awards

The Micro Minnie® FLX, HIKE® 100 and Voyage® were among several Winnebago RVs to earn accolades in 2021 from industry dealers, renowned RV publications and readers. The company received a total of 12 major awards, which also included:

The New EKKO™ with Pop-Top. This innovative, AWD Class C coach is for avid explorers seeking solitude and adventure off-grid. With an optional pop-top, the EKKO™ can sleep up to four passengers.

The Journey ® . Designed for luxury travel and entertaining, this fully loaded diesel coach features stylish, modern refinements from front to back, including industry-leading automotive-grade sound deadening, and the Winnebago Connect™ smart technology control center with a mobile app.

Other customer favorites on display include: