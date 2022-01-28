Coming soon to a campground near you—drone food delivery

Just imagine! Your family has just returned to the RV after a day of running, funning, or sunning. Everyone is famished and as the default chef, it’s up to you to put edibles on the picnic table. Forget peering into the fridge. No need to fire up the grill. Grab your phone instead. While everyone else shuttles off to shower, change, and relax, let them know that food will be on the table in 10 minutes. Then take off your shoes, sit back, and watch, yes, watch, for the food to be delivered—via drone!

Delivery systems

That’s right! Your food may soon be airlifted to your exact RV site in the campground. One potentially bright spot in the pandemic experience has been the advancement of food delivery systems. Turns out that companies like Grubhub and Uber Eats sometimes charge as much as 30 percent in transaction fees. That’s enough to give a restaurant owner heartburn, and in response, restaurants have searched for alternative methods for delivering their food.

Years before we faced a pandemic, Amazon discussed using autonomous aerial vehicles to deliver packages within 30 minutes of a customer placing an order. Amazon Prime Air hasn’t taken off as expected, but now the FAA has cleared the runway, er, skies, to allow for product and food deliveries, so we may see more and more companies, especially eateries, offering this futuristic experience.

El Locos drones

One restaurant trying out personalized drone food delivery is El Pollo Loco. This California-based company started backyard food delivery drops this past summer. According to Food on Demand News, the El Pollo Loco drones, El Locos, will deliver hot, fresh food to customers’ back yards or front doors to ten select California communities during this test of concept period.

Other restaurants have used drones to get food orders part of the way to consumers. The drones deliver to parking lots where a human driver receives the food and takes it to the customer. El Pollo Loco is taking that concept one step further, by delivering its food directly to customers via its drone delivery system.

Wave of the future?

Why do restaurants see drones in their future? Food can be delivered in as little as five minutes from a customer placing an order. The drone can carry up to 6.6 pounds within a five-mile radius. The cost for drone delivery can be as much as 30 percent less than the standard car delivery, and insurance for a drone is one-tenth the cost of insuring a standard motor vehicle. Yep, it all comes down to money. But if a drone can provide my fire-grilled chicken to my RV campsite, I’m all in favor!

Have you ever had a drone delivery? If so, we insist you tell us about it!

##RVT1037