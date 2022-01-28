S.D. governor changes plan for Custer State Park campsite expansion

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem isn’t giving up completely on her plan to add controversial campsites to Custer State Park in the Black Hills. But she says she will scale back a bit.

Noem had proposed a $10 million project to add 176 new campsites to the park. The original plan was getting a cold shoulder at the State Legislature. Legislators said the original plan likely wouldn’t make it out of committee next week.

Following a closed-door meeting between Noem and State Game, Fish & Parks officials this week, the plan was reworked. It now calls for just 66 new sites and relocates the expansion away from the originally proposed site along the park’s Wildlife Loop Road. The expansion’s size was also reduced from 75 acres to 50 acres.

Gov. Noem’s plan also received a lot of heat from state residents concerned over traffic in the park, and its effect on wildlife. Private campground owners also weren’t happy with the state trying to increase its share of the booming Black Hills camping market.

The revised plan now goes back to the S.D. Legislature for future consideration.

