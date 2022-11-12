Saturday, November 12, 2022

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, November 12, 2022

By RV Travel
Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

  • Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions
  • You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning. 

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), November 18, 2022.

Photo 30-1

From reader Kim Mays: “Sunset at Voyager RV Resort in Tucson, AZ, from our spot this winter.”

Photo 30-2

From reader Patti Hooper: “Float plane ride, coho salmon fishing, bears, eagles, glaciers. All in one day! Alaska is amazing. Kenai Penisula near Soldotna.”

Photo 30-3

From reader Steve Comstock: “‘Here’s Lookin’ at You’ Osprey over Worster Lake in Potato Creek Park during the Great Lakes Mini / Micro Lite Rally.”

Photo 30-4

From reader Astrid Bierworth: “RV travel, two methods, 160 years apart. In 2012 we took a trip out west following the Oregon Trail. Here is our (then) RV in the same picture as a covered wagon from 160 or so years ago.”

Photos 30-5

From reader Terry Buzbee: “We spent several days in Joshua Tree National Park. I took this picture one evening as the sun was setting.”

