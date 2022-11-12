RVtravel.com Photo Contest, November 12, 2022

Select your favorite photo

From reader Kim Mays: “Sunset at Voyager RV Resort in Tucson, AZ, from our spot this winter.”

From reader Patti Hooper: “Float plane ride, coho salmon fishing, bears, eagles, glaciers. All in one day! Alaska is amazing. Kenai Penisula near Soldotna.”

From reader Steve Comstock: “‘Here’s Lookin’ at You’ Osprey over Worster Lake in Potato Creek Park during the Great Lakes Mini / Micro Lite Rally.”

From reader Astrid Bierworth: “RV travel, two methods, 160 years apart. In 2012 we took a trip out west following the Oregon Trail. Here is our (then) RV in the same picture as a covered wagon from 160 or so years ago.”

From reader Terry Buzbee: “We spent several days in Joshua Tree National Park. I took this picture one evening as the sun was setting.”