Saturday, November 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravel
Travel

50 days of traveling like the ‘old days’: No reservations, no itinerary

By Nanci Dixon
0
Avenue of the Giants. Traveling with no reservations leads you to the unexpected
Avenue of the Giants Photo credit Nanci Dixon

My husband and I just spent 50 days traveling like the good old days: no reservations, no itinerary. Freedom! Many of you know that I write our weekly column “Campground Crowding” (here’s last week’s edition, a new one coming tomorrow) and hear many peoples’ frustrations with crowded campgrounds and their difficulty making reservations at their favorite parks. I also read a lot of comments from those that have no issues. Is there really crowding?

We just completed 50 days of traveling and made only one reservation a week ahead. That was to a popular and overpriced KOA near a National Park.

Experiment: Let’s travel like the “old days”

What would it be like to travel like the “old days”? No plans, no reservations, just wanderlust, and an end destination.

Having spent a lot of the summer in Minnesota with reservations and campsite-hopping, we are well aware of crowding in summer near cities at the popular state and regional campgrounds. So I was a little worried about this experiment…

Camping the shoulder season

We purposely started out after schools had started in the fall and when there would be [hopefully] fewer people out there vying for the same few sites. Amazingly, there were no problems finding a place to stay for a few nights on our journey from Minnesota to North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona. We did need to reserve as most parks—private and public—now require reservations. But we only did that on the day of or the day before our arrival. We used a mixture of private, state, and COE campgrounds, as well as Harvest Hosts.

No itinerary, no reservations

The shakiest part of the whole trip was having no solid itinerary, just a vague idea of going west or maybe going to Glacier National Park or maybe the Grand Tetons or maybe Utah? But being late in the season, watching weather reports for snow became one of the deciding factors.

My friends are shocked because I am a planner. I am one of the ones that will make reservations a year in advance and go to Google Earth to pick the best campsite even for just one day. But it has been a very emotionally trying year and I just couldn’t do it. My husband doesn’t particularly care as long as he can get a bit of TV or a movie at day’s end. He hardly ever asks where we are going… just how long he is driving!

It is dang expensive!

Without pre-planning it is dang expensive to travel by RV right now! Fuel is astronomical- particularly in California. Private RV parks have increased prices exponentially. I have never seen private Mom and Pop campgrounds so high. The private parks bought out by corporations are unforgiving, even in the off-season.

State and county parks can range from $40 to $65 a night. In some instances, it was a lot cheaper to stay at a private park than a state park, particularly when a state tacks on non-resident and booking fees.

Groceries, as everyone already knows, are at an all-time high. Small mountain towns are the worst, and I was just waiting for my credit card to melt. Eventually, I became kind of numb to the prices and began planning budget dinners with leftovers for the next six months.

Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome help, but we are 40’ towing and usually restricted on size. When I did find a site that we would fit in and that was not too far off the beaten path, it was full. That, of course, was not helped by my lack of planning.

Full-time residents

Many readers have been writing about the increase in RV parks’ full-time residents ranging from broken down, shabby RVs littering a park to well-kept-up sites with friendly residents. We found that the majority of parks that are open year-round have a number of full-time residents. In one park a school bus even stopped at the front gate. The number of overnight spots in these parks are really limited.

Why do it?

Why travel 4,000 miles when 1,600 would get us back to Arizona for the winter? And why spend more than the kids’ inheritance on a 50-day trip? This year has been filled with deaths—my father’s and dear friends—health issues, family disruptions and trauma. Do we wait?

Tomorrow is not promised

We are aging faster than I would like to acknowledge. What if we can’t go next year or the year after? What if we wait too long? This year has proven that you cannot rest assured of the future and tomorrow is not promised to us.

So as long as my husband can drive we will climb over rocks to reach the sea, walk through a rainforest, and look up in awe at the Redwoods until we get a crook in our necks.

Redwoods
Looking up at the Redwoods. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

##RVT1078

Advertisement/Affiliate

Attach items in your RV without using nails
This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

 

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
In defense of the good ol’ American V8 pickup. It’s still the best for RVing
Next article
RVtravel.com Photo Contest, November 12, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.