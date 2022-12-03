RVtravel.com Photo Contest, December 3, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Photo 33-1

From reader Joe Cabaleiro: “We see a lot of articles here about overcrowding. This was our first stay on BLM land at Valley of the Gods in UT. There was literally no one else for miles around in this beautiful place.”

Photo 33-2

From reader Nancy Emery: “Good morning …… uummm …… did you want a close up??”

Photo 33-3

From reader Anthony Aretz: “This is an image of Paradise Cavern in Lewis and Clark Caverns in Lewis and Clark State Park halfway between Butte and Boseman, Montana, off of I-90. The Paradise tour is short and easy and everything is in two caverns. It is worth a stop. There is a 1/2-mile hike to get to the entrance, but they have a golf cart for those who need it. There is also a longer tour for the more adventurous. You can make reservations online just to be safe. The campground is very nice, but you definitely need reservations.”

Photo 33-4

From reader Roger Powlison: “Two Medicine Lake in Glacier National Park.”

Photos 33-5

From reader Marcia Prill: “This photo was taken while exploring Badlands National Park. When I saw this view it felt like a postcard or a travel magazine. It is one of my favorites from our travels.”