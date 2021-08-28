Friday, August 27, 2021
Friday, August 27, 2021
Travel

You’ll be amazed at these corn mazes as seen from above!

By Chuck Woodbury
I love to spend time exploring the world via Google Earth and Google Maps. I can spend hours “getting lost” in the far corners of the globe, exploring places I have never been and in many cases never even heard of.

You see all sorts of things. In many cases, what you see from the satellite view you can see right down at ground level using street view.

Here is something I found in my backyard — literally a few miles from my home in the outer edge of the Seattle metro area. In the first photo below, in the top right corner you will see the southern tip of the runway at the Snohomish airport, Harvey Field. To the left is Washington State Highway 2, which runs north-south. Look directly to the left of the bottom of the runway and you will see a dark green field and then another below. You’ll see both in detail below. But to save you the suspense I’ll tell you these are mazes created in cornfields. The designs change from year to year.

I think these are incredible and I marvel at how those who create them can do such a wonderful job.

But see for yourself by scrolling below. And in case you want to learn about where they are and what goes on at each during their fall harvests, visit Stocker Farms and Thomas Family Farm.

Aren’t they spectacular?

