Ask the Pet Vet: Introductions are in order, and please ask me your questions!

Hello! My name is Dr. Karel Carnohan – please call me Dr. Karel! I am delighted to join the RVtravel.com team to share my thoughts and expertise about traveling with pets, general pet health and my experiences as a vet and avid RVer.

My story

I graduated Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine in 2005. I was what they called a “mature” student, meaning I was older than most of my professors. After 20 years in the corporate finance world, I decided to pursue my true passion and become a vet. I purchased a 26′ Winnebago Brave to get me and my animals (6 cats, 4 dogs, a parrot and a rabbit) back and forth between California, where I lived for many years, and Kansas, for vet school. The Winnebago served me well over the years, transporting the crew to new homes. It was called Karel’s Ark.

I worked as a large and small animal vet in Canada after I graduated, and finally bought my own clinic which specialized in cats. Last year I sold my practice and retired. I plan to travel with my 11 cats to visit animal sanctuaries, family and friends. That is my idea of heaven.

I love dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets. Even though I focused on cats in recent years, I have spent many years treating dogs. I also love exotic wild animals – I worked in several zoos while in vet school. There is nothing quite as breathtaking as holding the paw of a tiger while he’s under anesthesia. Occasionally, I will post pictures and tales of my experiences.

What am I doing here?

My main goal is to help you with any questions you may have about your pets. At the end of each of my articles you’ll find a form for you to ask questions. Fire away! If I don’t know the answer to your question, I will research it and get back to you.

Also at the end of every article will be a gentle reminder that I cannot answer specific medical questions about your pet. I cannot legally practice medicine without seeing your pet. I will help you as best I can. But, often, I will advise you to take your pet to his/her regular vet or to a walk-in/emergency veterinary clinic if you are on the road.

Where does RVing come into play?

Finally, I am in the process of buying a travel trailer for the next chapter in my life. I will share my ideas of what it will take to travel with my many cats, and point out camper features that are pet friendly. Stay tuned!

Thank you all for reading! I am so excited to be here.

