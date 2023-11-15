Court orders RV dweller be awarded $3 million after wrongful arrest

Christopher Garza was working on a car outside of a Salem, Oregon, tire shop when he got a visit from a local police officer. The policeman accused him of stealing the car at the shop, and after inflicting injuries, arrested him. Now a court orders that Garza, an RV dweller, be awarded $3 million in the case.

Suit claims excessive force

Court filings indicate that Garza, 49, who is part Native American and Hispanic, was working on a car at OK Tire in September 2021. Garza’s motorhome was parked at the same shop, where he was employed. While working on the car, Salem police officer David Baker cruised into the parking lot. Baker accused Garza of stealing the car, and according to media reports, grabbed him by his right arm, shoved him onto the hood of his police car, handcuffed him, and threw him into the cruiser.

In his suit, Christopher Garza claimed the officer used excessive force without probable cause. Garza claimed he received multiple injuries, including a damaged shoulder that required surgery. In its response to the suit, the City of Salem contends that the officer was concerned because at 12:30 a.m., when the incident occurred, Garza, accompanied by two other men, looked suspicious. It also contends Garza was hostile and confrontational. Salem officials claim Garza was responsible for his own injuries because of his own “negligent conduct.”

Court orders RV dweller be awarded $3 million—and a bit more

A federal grand jury, after a four-day trial, sided with Garza. They found that David Baker used excessive force when dealing with him. The jury ruled that the RV dweller be awarded $3 million. The totals were $2 million in punitive damages, and $1 million in non-economic damages for battery and false arrest. They additionally judged that the city pay out $150,000 in economic damages.

After arresting Garza, David Baker was given 111 hours of training that included ethics, bias, and harassment education. He still works as a patrol officer for the Salem Police Department.

