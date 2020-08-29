Campground Crowding. Discussion for August 29, 2020

More people than ever are taking up RVing. These newbies have determined that RVing is the safest way to travel in our pandemic times. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences.

Please let us know about your crowding experiences (or if you have not experienced any problems).

Public campgrounds our choice

From our Crowded Campgrounds Facebook group

Lately we’ve been avoiding the private campgrounds for the most part, and going with State and National parks, recreation areas, etc., where we have 50+ feet between us and the next camper. We find the more out-of-the-way campgrounds that don’t have full hookups have better availability. But the benefit is we are surrounded by nature instead of concrete.

Tough time finding a spot in Colorado

From reader Kimberly W.

Earlier this month we went to western Colorado to camp with our son’s family from Colorado and our daughter’s family from Missouri. We are from Iowa and have camped in Colorado often. We wanted to go to the Ouray area so we called and searched online all week for 3 RV camping spots with no luck. We headed out from Grand Junction on Saturday anyway.

Ridgeway state park campgrounds were full and the lake was covered with more people than we’d ever seen. Ouray RV parks were full and so were Silverton’s. The Mineral Creek primitive campgrounds by Silverton were bursting at the seams with campers and tents. We went farther south on the Million Dollar Highway and found a place with some tent campers and just enough space for us to boondock with our 3 campers.

We spent a day in Silverton, did a little Jeeping, and enjoyed spending time together. We plan to go back soon and try again to camp with our son’s family hoping that it will be less crowded as school has started!

Reservation system failing?

From our Crowded Campgrounds Facebook group

We arrived at a campground yesterday that (online) was fully booked but nearly half the sites were empty. They were still empty when we pulled out this morning. I think the reservation system is failing. The intent was to help ensure people didn’t arrive with nowhere to camp but it seems to be preventing people from getting available sites now.

Harder finding camping sites in the West

From reader John C.

My wife and I have been full-time RVing for 4 years now. We stayed put in Georgia from the first of March to July 11th due to COVID-19. We decided it was time to go back to traveling and have had no more trouble finding places to stay than before. We have found many of the sightseeing attractions closed.

We just finished traveling the Pacific Coast, Hwy 101, from San Diego and are now in the Seattle area for a few days. We have always found it more difficult to get a spot on the West Coast than the rest of the country. Weekends are the toughest due to the locals weekend camping. We can usually find some place to boondock on the weekend but COVID-19 is making casinos off limits and none of the Walmarts on the West Coast will allow overnight stays [editor’s note: this is not accurate]. We will soon be heading back east and expect to find it easier. I have been watching the traffic on the highways and have not noticed anymore RVs than usual and maybe fewer. We have family in Florida and are used to normally seeing a lot of RVs on the road.

Stay free at more than 1,040 wineries and farms

Reservation system failing?

From our Crowded Campgrounds Facebook group.

Looking at campsites for the upcoming Labor Day weekend and places are charging upwards of $160 a night. But if I wait I can go to the same place 3 weeks from now for $60 a night. Supply and demand at its best.

Crowded on the Outer Banks

From reader John E.

We are working at an RV resort on the NC Outer Banks (OBX) for the second year in a row and, even though we were forced to be closed by the state for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been running at or near full capacity since opening near the end of May. Under “normal” conditions, they would have dropped to around 65% capacity for around 4-6 weeks. Instead, we have had an almost constant standby list, sometimes nearing the triple digits, of folks just hoping for a spot to become available.

No problems for us

From reader Irene L.

We came from Florida to Michigan with no problem finding a spot to drop for a night or two. Admittedly we were not seeking amenities, just electric and water.

