Cumberland Gap National Historical Park offers campsite reservations for first time

Camping at Wilderness Road Campground, in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, has always been first-come, first-served, with no reservations other than group camping. Those who camp there regularly often have to rush to the campground on holidays and popular weekends, hoping they can get their favorite campsite before it’s taken. Those traveling from far away who want to camp in the park and visit the area risk traveling all the way there only to find that no campsite is available.

Now, with Recreation.gov, regular campers can be sure of which campsite they will get, and travelers will come to the area knowing that they have a place to camp!

Beginning Tuesday, March 15, all Wilderness Road Campground campsites will be reserved through Recreation.gov. Campers can now reserve sites as early as 6 months in advance, or they can come to the campground and book a site for the same night through Recreation.gov if it is available. Group camping sites can be reserved up to 12 months in advance!

To book a campsite, click here for Cumberland Gap National Historical Park or here for the Wilderness Road Campground, or call 1-877-444-6777. You can also download the Recreation.gov mobile app and book your campsite using your smartphone!

Note that all campsites must now be booked and paid for through Recreation.gov. Fees for campsites are $18/night for non-electric sites (or $9/night with an Interagency Senior or Access Pass) and $24/night for electric sites (or $12/night with an Interagency Senior or Access Pass). Fees for group campsites are $39/night.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park preserves the first great gateway to the west, where Daniel Boone and more than 300,000 settlers crossed the Appalachians. Located where Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia meet, the park includes over 24,000 acres with more than 85 miles of trails and over 14,000 acres of recommended wilderness. The visitor center, located in Middlesboro, Kentucky, is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission to the park is free.

