TVA campgrounds now open for 2022 camping season

RVers and other campers can now head off to a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) campground for the 2022 season.

TVA’s seasonal campgrounds opened Tuesday and will remain open through November 15. Each of the six campgrounds provide restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations and nearby boating and fishing access.

The campgrounds

• Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City, Tenn.

• Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

• Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

• Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City, Tenn.

• Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton, Tenn.

• Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah, Tenn.

There are also a few tent-only campsites for adventurers who prefer a simpler experience. Other areas for camping and recreation can be found on undeveloped public lands free of manmade facilities entirely.

TVA reminds campers that imported firewood can introduce insects that kill trees and recommends only buying locally cut firewood, preferably within the same county where it will be burned.

##RVT!044b