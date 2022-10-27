Cummins unveils new line of compact Onan Power Stations

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. has launched Onan Power Stations, the latest offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. Cummins Power Stations were created to provide consumers with portable, clean power that is well suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

“Cummins is proud to introduce Onan Power Stations to provide sustainable, battery powered electricity, ideal for activities including camping, tailgating and RV use, as well as electronics and appliances,” said Karla Haack, Vice President of Consumer Power Generation Sales in North America at Cummins. “Cummins is a brand both home and RV owners trust for backup power, and our new power stations will provide this same reliable energy source, designed in lightweight, easy to transport models.”

Onan Power Stations supply a temporary, off-the-grid power source that users can take anywhere. Silent, fume-free and low maintenance, their lithium-ion batteries can be recharged via a 110-volt wall current, automotive axillary outlet or Onan solar panels. They were designed with movement and accessibility in mind, which can be seen in their rugged exterior, compact size, and top handle.

This new line of sustainable, portable power resources is available in five models and sizes. The smallest model, Onan PS160, can charge your smartphone up to 17 times without needing a charge. The largest model, Onan PS1000, can deliver hours of power to appliances such as LED TV’s and refrigerators.

Cummins Power Stations have already begun shipping out nationwide. Learn more about the product line or contact your local Cummins dealer.

SOURCE: Cummins press release

