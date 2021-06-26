Customize your RV: Start with the lighting

During the past three years, I’ve queried numerous RVers about what they’d like to change in their home on wheels. Comments like, “I didn’t know you could do that!” or, “I’d like to replace the couch but don’t know what to replace it with…” occur often.

The importance of an experienced RV cottage industry for all RVs

So where do you go if you want to give your traveling home a facelift? Three years ago, my spouse and I were introduced to an extensive cottage industry for all-things-interior located in and around Red Bay, Alabama. Bob Tiffin, CEO of Tiffin Motorhomes, reiterated how important experienced folks’ skills are when updating or customizing your motorhome, 5th wheel or trailer. It makes no difference what make or model. Bob mentioned at least ten facilities, most started by experienced Tiffin employees, within 30 minutes of Red Bay, Alabama. I found Bob’s nonchalant honesty quite refreshing when he said, “If you want something done to your home on wheels, you’ll find it within 30 minutes of Red Bay.”

This is the first in a series of minor to major customizing projects showcasing many RVers’ dreams, which may inspire you to update or customize your own rig. The first in this series deals with lighting and ceiling upgrades. The ensuing articles address custom and functional cabinetry, installing televators and seating enjoyment, updating flooring and RV decor “bling.”

Why LED over incandescent or fluorescent lighting?

LED lighting/bulbs are substantially more energy efficient than standard incandescent and fluorescent lighting that remain in RVs today. Incandescent lights create heat. Remember trying to unscrew a 60-watt lightbulb from a lamp right after you turned it off? You would have burned your fingers. Switching to LEDs in your home on wheels requires less amperage when operating. A boon to your inverter.

Choose the right LED bulb or fixture for the ambiance you desire.

How do you choose the right LED bulb to fit the area of living space where you desire more or less light? When choosing bulbs or light fixtures containing LED bulbs, look for the color and brightness you may be seeking.

The Kelvin Scale

LEDs are available in warm yellowish colors that mimic incandescent lights (low k number) to the brighter daylight (high k number) colors that are white or bluish-white.

You choose the bulb based on Kelvin numbers (sometimes abbreviated with a “K” in the specification) describing the color temperature or luminescence. Below are bathroom lights that were replaced with the round flat LEDs pictured above (these are the bulbs on Amazon). Notice the whiteness difference from the ceiling and salon wall lighting featured below.

The ceiling lights pictured above are custom-made by Nathan Davidson of Davidson RV to replace the plastic rectangular lights that use fluorescent bulbs. These lights can be plain to match the color of the ceiling, or they can be made to a more exotic stained base to dress up the ceiling. The choice is yours.

Examples of serious cost savings using LED lights.

LED bulbs compared to, say, a 60-watt lightbulb, use approximately 1/10 of the electricity wattage, 1/10 annual kilo-watt hours used, and are 1/10 the annual cost. A typical LED’s lifespan is exponentially longer than incandescent and fluorescent bulbs.

You choose the vast array of LED bulbs to replace the hot, energy-hog incandescent lighting by the numbers. This light in the salon was modified using one of the LED pucks pictured above. Regardless of your RV’s current lighting, you can improve the luminescence or brightness while reducing amperage usage.

