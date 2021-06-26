Roadside Assistance gave us the wrong tire – on purpose!

On May 27th, my spouse and I were approaching an RV park in Provo, Utah, for the night on our trek north for the summer. After settling into our pull-through site, we began our routine hookup. As I walked around the back of our motorcoach to open the electric bay, I noticed a narrow “v-shaped” gouge in our left rear tire. Almost new, having no more than 3,000 miles wear on the back tires, I called to my spouse, “We’ve got a tire problem.” He walked back, looked at the tire and said, “We’re not driving on that.” He continued our hookup and I called Good Sam Roadside Assistance.

When the unexpected occurs

Unbeknownst to us, our “Platinum” policy did not reimburse the cost of the tire as was implied. Huh! We were under the impression from a query call to learn about this program that we’d be required to purchase the tire up front, then submit a claim for part, if not all, of the tire cost (depending upon the wear-and-tear value of the damaged tire) … sans reimbursement for the service call. We understood the service call charge was akin to a “deductible charge.”

Concluding the incident report with Roadside Assistance, my spouse clearly communicated to the dispatch representative the tire’s specifications (i.e., 295/75R22.5), outside left rear load tire. After that, he was transferred to Tire Rescue. We thought it odd that member services was located in Denver, Colorado, and Tire Rescue was located in New York. A few minutes later we received notification that a tire facility would be dispatched to our location in approximately 90 minutes.

The tech arrived with the wrong tire!

My spouse introduced himself to the technician as he was rolling the tire toward our coach for replacement. My spouse spoke to the tech, “This is a steering tire. We requested a load tire.” The technician replied, “I repeated that same comment to them three times. They said their company policy is to replace with a steering tire.” By this time, I walked out to hear their conversation continue. My spouse said to the tech, “The aspect ratio is different on steering tires versus load tires.” The tech said, “You’re absolutely right.” My spouse replied, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but doing so will either ruin this tire or the inside tire quickly.” The tech replied, “Exactly.” My spouse said, “Take this one back and get me the right tire, please.” The tech agreed and stated he would return in an hour or so.

We immediately called back to Tire Rescue, questioning why they had ordered a steering tire, which was estimated at $130.00 more than the load tire. The representative commented that it was their policy to provide steering tires for replacement. That’s all well and good if you have nothing but steering tires on your RV. If not, use our experience as a “note to self – caveat” should you acquire any tire replacement policy.

Returning with the right tire

Approximately one hour later, the tech returned. My spouse walked outside as the young man was rolling the tire toward our coach saying, “I balanced it for you as well.” My spouse thanked him, responding, “At least it’s the right tread pattern and aspect ratio.” As he was tightening the lug nuts, the tech reiterated, “It’s a good idea to check lug nuts once daily when traveling.” We thanked him and he departed.

Following up

On June 3rd, I called Roadside Assistance asking how to file the claim for reimbursement and receive credit for the cost difference of the right type of tire that was replaced versus the higher-cost steering tire. First, we were told to submit the claim online and then the agent responded that Tire Rescue will have to wait until the facility that replaced the tire submitted their invoice and that could be up to thirty days. Not cool! It would have been better if Tire Rescue at least acknowledged the cost differential and communicated that to us accordingly. We shouldn’t have to follow up for the credit.

Two weeks later…

After three separate phone calls and elevating to two supervisory personnel, a Roadside Assistance coordinator vowed to forward the file to Tire Rescue requesting they follow up with a phone call back to us. Credit forthcoming? Who knows.

Live and learn!

