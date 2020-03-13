Daimler Trucks recalls some Freightliner chassis used on RVs

Daimler Trucks North America LLC is recalling certain 2019-2020 Freightliner Custom Chassis S2, Custom Chassis XB and Custom Chassis XC vehicles equipped with air disc brakes. The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened. The chassis is used on some high-end motor coaches.

DTNA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-845.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own an affected RV if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read them by clicking here. Or visit here to receive a monthly recap of all recalls for that month including those of common vehicles used for towing or as dinghies behind motorhomes.