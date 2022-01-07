Data reveals America’s most dangerous National Parks

Most of us consider National Parks to be safe places. Oh, there’s the occasional report of someone falling into a thermal area in Yellowstone, or an unfortunate camper being attacked by an angry moose in another park. And then there are the regular reports of hikers who get lost, and die from exposure or run into a bear that doesn’t like being disturbed.

And, like everywhere, in and out of parks, there are human incidents, most often while driving.

The folks at the website Mental Floss, recently reported on data from the National Parks Authority on the most dangerous National Parks based on their number of search and rescues performed between 2018 and 2020.

Grand Canyon National Park topped the list, with 785 incidents. The Grand Canyon is the second-most-visited park in the system behind the Great Smoky Mountains. Coming in second was Yosemite National Park, which recorded 732 search and rescue incidents. California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks had 503 incidents, and Yellowstone saw 371.

The next most dangerous National Parks were, in order, Rocky Mountain, Zion, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Teton, Olympic and Arches.

